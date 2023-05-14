Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Longford

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sean Reilly Death: Longford Mourns Loss of “Gentle Giant”

The death of Sean Reilly, a motorcyclist killed in a traffic collision in Longford, has left residents in shock. Reilly, who resided in Drumlish, was a well-known member of the community and a longtime fan of motorcycles.

Tributes Pour In

Reilly, who was given the moniker “gentle giant” by locals, was a well-respected member of the community. Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the late Mr. Reilly.

The Devil’s Disciples Motorcycle Club, of which Reilly was a member, wrote on social media, “It is with great regret that we announce the loss of our brother Seanie Reilly who lost his life tragically today.”

Drumlish Foroige also shared a sorrowful message on their Facebook page, stating that residents were in shock over the tragedy.

Remembering a “Gentle Giant”

Reilly was known for his kind-hearted nature and his participation in numerous charitable activities. He was a true gentleman who always stood forward to help others in need.

Friends of Reilly have expressed their shock and sadness over his untimely death. One friend described him as a gentleman and a good friend, adding that he would miss making him tea and having banter.

Fatal Accident in Longford

Reilly was killed in a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a tractor near Esker South in Ballinalee. The collision occurred on the afternoon of the tragic incident, around 1:30 p.m.

The Longford man’s death has sparked an outpouring of condolences from all corners of the community. Cllr. Gerry Hagan, Cathaoirleach of the Longford Municipal District, stated that the news had left the neighborhood numb.

Garda Appeal for Witnesses

Garda has made a call for witnesses to come forward as they work to put together the events leading up to the tragic accident. Forensic collision investigators have already examined the scene of the accident.

Garda is urging anyone who saw the collision to contact them. Additionally, any drivers who may have dash cam or other camera footage of the Ballinalee neighborhood between 1 and 1:45 PM on the day of the accident are urged to make it accessible to Garda.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, the Longford Garda Station at 043 335 0570, or any Garda station.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Sean Reilly has left the community in Longford reeling. As the neighborhood mourns the loss of a “gentle giant,” they are left to grapple with the reality of this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

