Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Outcome: Mother’s Death 8 Days After C-Section

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Mother and Newborn: Alleged Botched C-Section Leads to Demands for Justice

Introduction Mahbuba Akter Akhi, a 25-year-old mother, passed away eight days after the death of her newborn following an alleged botched C-section at the Central Hospital. Her husband, Yakub Ali Sumon, demands justice and has filed a case against the doctors and the hospital.

The Tragic Incident On June 10, Akhi was admitted to the Central Hospital with labour pain and was under the supervision of gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha. Her condition was stated to be normal. However, even though Saha was not present, her assistant informed the family that she was in the operation theatre.

The arrested doctors performed the C-section, which resulted in the death of Akhi’s newborn. Her condition started deteriorating after the surgery, and she was taken to LabAid Hospital the same day. Sadly, she breathed her last on June 18 while on life support.

Demand for Justice Yakub Ali Sumon demands justice for his wife and newborn. He filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station on June 14, alleging botched C-section and fraud against the doctors concerned and the hospital. Police arrested two physicians who were sent to jail by a Dhaka court the next day.

Government’s Response The Health Minister, Zahid Maleque, expressed his condolences and stated that the government would be cautious so that such deaths do not happen in the future. He said a legal process was started, and action would be taken according to the law. The health directorate suspended surgery and ICU services at the Central Hospital until further orders.

Conclusion The tragic incident of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her newborn highlights the importance of proper medical care during pregnancy and childbirth. The demand for justice and the government’s response to the incident shows that accountability and transparency are necessary to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

C-Section Complications Postpartum Complications Medical Malpractice Maternal Mortality Birth Injuries

News Source : The Daily Star

Source Link :Botched C-Section: Mother dies 8 days after baby/