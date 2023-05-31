Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Railway Accident in Jalgaon: Employee Killed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Railway employee dies in accident on his retirement day in Jalgaon

On Wednesday afternoon, a tragic incident occurred at the railway track maintenance site in Jalgaon, where a railway employee lost his life. Suresh Mohan Sonawane, aged 60 and a resident of Vakirod in Jamner, was a dedicated employee working in track maintenance at the railway department. He had retired on the same day and was celebrating his retirement, when fate dealt him a cruel hand.

Sonawane was accompanied by other railway employees, who were celebrating his retirement, at the Bhushaval railway station. They were returning from a farewell party at the main office in Bhushaval when a sudden accident took place. As they were walking on the railway platform, they were hit by a passing train, which resulted in Sonawane’s unfortunate demise.

Sonawane was a resident of Waki Road in Jamner, and had been working as a railway track maintenance employee for many years. He was posted in the nearby area of Pachora, where he had been serving for a long time. On the day of his retirement, his colleagues and superiors had organized a farewell party for him and had expressed their gratitude for his dedicated service.

After the celebration, Sonawane boarded the Kashi Express from the Pachora railway station to Bhushaval, where he was to catch his connecting train to Jamner. However, he did not reach his destination, and his body was found by the railway officials at the railway track near the Bhushaval railway station.

The news of Sonawane’s death has left his family and colleagues in deep shock and sorrow. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. The railway department has expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and has promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

This incident once again highlights the need for railway safety measures to be taken seriously. The railway department must ensure that proper safety protocols are put in place and that employees are trained to follow them. Such incidents are preventable and should not happen, especially on the day of an employee’s retirement.

In conclusion, the untimely death of Suresh Mohan Sonawane is a tragic reminder of the importance of safety measures in the railway department. It is a loss that will be felt by his family, colleagues, and the railway department as a whole. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Jalgaon train accident Railway worker death in Jalgaon Fatal accident at Jalgaon railway station Tragedy strikes Jalgaon railway track Investigation into Jalgaon rail mishap

News Source : Maharashtra News

Source Link :Jalgaon Railway Accident Man Death; रेल्वे अपघातात रेल्वे कर्मचाऱ्याचा मृत्यू/