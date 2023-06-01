Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Road Accident During Student’s Wedding Ceremony in Bhojpur

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

Gadahani Kharaircha is a small village located in the Narayanpur district of Bihar. The village is situated along the Overtek Narayanpur Ara Sahar Road and is known for its agricultural activities. The village is surrounded by lush green fields and is home to a peaceful and welcoming community. In this article, we will discuss the various aspects of Gadahani Kharaircha village.

Geography

Gadahani Kharaircha village is situated at a distance of 7.5 km from Narayanpur, which is the nearest town. The village is located at an altitude of 65 meters above sea level. The village is surrounded by agricultural fields and small ponds. The climate of the village is tropical, with hot summers and mild winters.

Demographics

The population of Gadahani Kharaircha village is around 2000. The majority of the population is engaged in agriculture and related activities. The literacy rate of the village is around 60%, with the majority of the population being educated up to the primary level. The village has a mix of Hindu and Muslim population, with both communities living in harmony.

Agriculture

Agriculture is the primary occupation of the people of Gadahani Kharaircha village. The village is known for its production of paddy, wheat, and maize. The farmers in the village practice traditional methods of farming and rely on monsoon rains for irrigation. The village also has a few small-scale dairy farms and poultry farms.

Infrastructure

Gadahani Kharaircha village has basic infrastructure facilities like electricity, water supply, and road connectivity. The village is connected to the nearby towns of Narayanpur and Ara by the Overtek Narayanpur Ara Sahar Road. The village has a primary school and a few small shops that cater to the daily needs of the villagers.

Culture and Festivals

Gadahani Kharaircha village has a rich cultural heritage. The villagers celebrate all major festivals like Holi, Diwali, and Eid with great enthusiasm. The village also has a few local festivals like Chhath Puja and Makar Sankranti, which are celebrated with much fervor. The villagers also organize cultural programs and fairs during these festivals.

Tourism

Gadahani Kharaircha village is not a popular tourist destination. However, the village has a few places of interest that can be visited by tourists. The village is surrounded by lush green fields and small ponds, which provide a serene and peaceful atmosphere. The nearby town of Narayanpur has a few historical sites like the Narayanpur Fort and the Narayanpur Temple, which can be visited by tourists.

Conclusion

Gadahani Kharaircha village is a beautiful and peaceful place to visit. The village is surrounded by lush green fields and small ponds, which provide a serene and peaceful atmosphere. The people of the village are welcoming and friendly. The village is known for its agricultural activities and traditional farming methods. The village has basic infrastructure facilities and a rich cultural heritage. Although not a popular tourist destination, Gadahani Kharaircha village has a few places of interest that can be visited by tourists.

