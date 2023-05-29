Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Road Accident in Etawah: Bus and Truck Collide, Two Dead, Multiple Injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Deadly Accident on National Highway in Etawah

On Sunday evening, a speeding truck on the National Highway in the Friends Colony area of Etawah collided with a private bus filled with passengers, resulting in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of two people. The impact of the collision was so intense that two bikes and a tempo also collided with each other. Several people were injured in the mishap.

The Accident

The accident happened on the National Highway in the Friends Colony area of Etawah. The truck was speeding on the highway and collided with a private bus, which was carrying passengers. The bus was badly damaged due to the collision, and two people died on the spot. The impact of the collision was so intense that two bikes and a tempo also collided with each other. Several people were injured in the mishap.

Casualties and Injuries

Two people lost their lives in the accident, and several others were injured. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical and is being closely monitored by the doctors and medical staff.

Cause of the Accident

The accident was caused due to the speeding truck that collided with the private bus. The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and failed to apply the brakes on time. The collision was so intense that it caused a chain reaction, and two bikes and a tempo also collided with each other.

Response of the Authorities

The local police and the rescue team reached the spot immediately and started the rescue operation. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. The authorities have launched an investigation into the accident and are trying to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Conclusion

The accident on the National Highway in Etawah is a tragic reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the need for strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations. The loss of two lives is a tragedy that could have been avoided if the driver of the truck had been more cautious and responsible. The authorities must take strict action against those who violate traffic rules and put the lives of others at risk.

News Source : Shweta Pandey

Source Link :इटावा में भीषण सड़क हादसा, सवारियों से भरी बस और ट्रक में भिड़ंत, दो की मौत, कई घायल/