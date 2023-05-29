Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Road Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Latest Hindi News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kannauj News: Family of four dies in a car accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

On Monday afternoon, an uncontrolled car crashed into the divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Tirwa Kotwali area of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh. In the accident, four members of the same family lost their lives, while three others were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Details of the Accident

The car belonged to Rahul Savita, a local leader of the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Panchayat in the Shekhupur village of the Auraiya district. He was travelling with his father, mother, wife, brother, sister and son to attend a wedding ceremony in Lucknow. While returning home at around 2 PM, the car collided with the divider near Faguwa Cut, which is approximately 195 km from Lucknow.

Due to the high speed, the car spun out of control and overturned several times before coming to a stop. All seven occupants of the car were injured in the accident. The injured were rushed to the Rajkiya Medical College in Tirwa for treatment. However, doctors declared four of them dead on arrival. The deceased included Rahul’s father, mother, wife and son.

The three other injured passengers, namely Rahul’s brother, sister and sister-in-law, were referred to Kanpur for further treatment as their condition was critical.

Response from Authorities

Upon receiving the news of the accident, the local authorities, including the SDM, the Tehsildar, the CO and the Kotwali police station in-charge, rushed to the spot with heavy police force. The police team took the injured to the hospital for treatment and launched an investigation into the accident.

The accident has once again raised concerns about the safety of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which has witnessed several accidents in recent times. The authorities have been urged to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of the commuters on the expressway.

Conclusion

The tragic incident has left the family of the deceased in a state of shock and grief. The local community has expressed its condolences and support to the family in this difficult time. The accident highlights the need for proper road safety measures and responsible driving to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Pankaj Srivastava

News Source : Pankaj Srivastava