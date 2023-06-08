Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Road Accident: Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Driver and Guide Killed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

UP Road Accident: Two killed, one injured in a horrific accident

Early in the morning, a bike rider lost control and collided with a tree in Pilibhit district, resulting in the death of two people and leaving one seriously injured. The deceased were identified as Bachar Mahesh Kumar, a 28-year-old guide of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, and Suraj, a 30-year-old jeep driver. They were residents of Mainakot village in Kalinagar Tehsil. The incident has left their families and relatives in shock and mourning.

The accident details

The three young men were riding on a bike and heading back to their destination when they reached the Mathana area, just a kilometer away from Siddh Baba on the Pilibhit-Madhotanda road. They lost control of the bike when it slipped on the gravel while maneuvering a pothole. The out-of-control bike hit a tree on the side of the road, causing the fatal accident. The two riders, Bachar Mahesh Kumar and Suraj, were killed on the spot, while the third person sustained severe injuries.

The response of the authorities

The police were immediately informed, and they arrived at the scene to take charge of the situation. The bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem, while the injured person was rushed to the district hospital for medical attention. A case has been registered, and the police are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

The impact of the accident

The tragic incident has left the families of the deceased in shock and mourning. The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has also expressed its condolences and grief over the loss of their guide. The accident has brought attention to the need for better road maintenance and safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Political response

Conclusion

The Pilibhit road accident is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of two lives and left one person seriously injured. It highlights the need for better road safety measures and maintenance to prevent such incidents in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, and we hope for a speedy recovery for the injured person.

