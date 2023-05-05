Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Road Accident: SI’s Wife and Son Among 3 Dead

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Huge road accident in Jashpur Nagar leaves 3 dead and 3 injured

A tragic road accident occurred in Pathalgaon, Jashpur on Friday afternoon, leaving three people dead and three others critically injured. The victims of the accident were a family of police officers who were returning from a wedding ceremony in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

The Accident

The family was travelling in a Scorpio SUV when they collided with a container truck near a dhaba in Pathalgaon. The impact of the collision was so severe that three people died on the spot, including the wife and son of the police sub-inspector who was driving the SUV. The sub-inspector and his two daughters were critically injured and rushed to the civil hospital in Jashpur for treatment.

The accident was a result of the high-speed driving of the Scorpio, which collided with the container truck that was parked on the roadside. The police have registered a case against the truck driver and are investigating the matter further.

The Aftermath

The tragic accident has left the entire family of police officers devastated. The three deaths have caused immense grief and sorrow for the family and their colleagues in the police department. The injured sub-inspector and his daughters are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition is said to be critical.

The accident has also raised concerns about the safety of roads and the need for drivers to follow traffic rules and regulations. The police have urged people to drive safely and responsibly, especially during the festive season when there is an increase in the number of vehicles on the roads.

The Response

The police and the local authorities have taken swift action in response to the accident. The police have registered a case against the truck driver and are conducting a thorough investigation. The injured victims are being provided with the best medical care possible, and their families are being supported by the police department and the local community.

The accident has also highlighted the need for better road infrastructure and safety measures in the area. The government has been urged to take immediate action to improve the condition of the roads and to ensure that drivers adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

Conclusion

The tragic road accident in Jashpur Nagar has left three people dead and three others critically injured. The incident is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to follow traffic rules and regulations. The police and the local authorities are taking swift action to investigate the matter and provide support to the victims and their families. The incident should serve as a wake-up call for the government to take immediate action to improve the condition of the roads and ensure the safety of all road users.

News Source : Ram Prawesh Wishwakarma

Source Link :Huge road accident: 3 death including SI wife and son in road accident | भीषण सडक़ हादसा: एसआई की पत्नी व मासूम बेटे समेत 3 की मौत, एसआई व 2 बेटियों की हालत नाजुक/