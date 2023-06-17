Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Shooting at Bang Wad Dam – 37 characters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

PHUKET: Elderly fruit orchard and rubber plantation owner found shot dead at Bang Wad Dam

The body of a 75-year-old man, identified as Sawat Hua Hin, was discovered by local villagers at Bang Wad Dam, Phuket on June 17. Mr Sawat, originally from Trang province, was residing in Phuket and owned dozens of rais of fruit orchards and rubber plantations. He had been killed by a single shot to the head by an unspecified firearm.

Police were notified of the discovery at 1:50am. On arrival at the scene, they found Mr Sawat lying face down in a pool of blood in a ditch about 10 metres off a gravel track. His body was located in a challenging area on a steep hill, which was only accessible by four-wheel drive vehicles and a 1.5-kilometre walk on foot. A forensic investigation team and representatives from the Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation also attended the scene.

Mr Sawat’s wife said that he had driven by motorcycle to meet her in Chalong earlier that day before returning to Bang Wad Dam to catch shrimp, something he did regularly. After catching shrimp, Mr Sawat parked his motorbike at a friend’s house nearby before walking the final stretch back to his cottage, a practice he undertook on a regular basis. His wife tried calling him several times around 6pm but was unable to get through to him. She and two nephews went to search the nearby forest and found Mr Sawat’s dead body nearby.

Police believe that the assailant was aware of Mr Sawat’s routine and may have planned to intercept him on his walk back up the hill to his cottage before attacking him. There was blood on the gravel track nearby where Mr Sawat’s body was found, and police believe either the attacker rolled his body off the track into the ditch below or Mr Sawat rolled off the track himself.

Investigations are ongoing as police seek to determine who the attacker is, and the motives behind the killing.

News Source : The Phuket News Com

Source Link :Man shot dead at Bang Wad Dam/