Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal shooting at Scioto Townhomes complex; multiple injured

Columbus Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in South Franklinton

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating after one person was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Columbus’ South Franklinton neighborhood, police said.

Details of the Shooting

The shooting was reported at 5:17 p.m. on the 700 block of Canonby Place in the Scioto Townhomes complex, police said. It is not immediately clear if the person who died was pronounced dead at the scene or at a local hospital.

The second person shot was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, police said. No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

Investigation

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were expected to be on the scene for hours as they investigate the shooting and gather evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department.

Conclusion

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

