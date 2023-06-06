Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Stabbing in Delhi’s Neb Sarai

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

23-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in South Delhi: Police

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon by two people in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on Monday, police said. The incident occurred near the house of the victim, Sachin, where the accused attacked him with a ‘sua’ (a large needle often used to break ice slabs), they added.

Victim Rushed to Hospital but Dies During Operation

On receiving a call from the victim’s father around noon, the police reached the spot and rushed Sachin to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said. He sustained two injuries, one near his heart and another on his lung, the police said, adding that he died during the operation.

Video of the Incident Goes Viral on Social Media

A purported video of the incident that was circulated on social media showed two persons attacking the man on a street. The duo kept attacking Sachin while he tried to save himself after escaping from the clutches of the accused, and the assailants fled from the spot.

Accused Were Known to the Victim

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were known to Sachin. A case has been registered against the duo, and efforts are underway to nab them, the police said. Police said that Sachin was earlier involved in a criminal case in 2022 and came out of jail the same year. The accused have been identified, and teams are working to nab them.

Possible Motive for the Attack

It is suspected that the accused had a scuffle with Sachin earlier as well, following which they planned to eliminate him. However, the reason will be ascertained when they are arrested, the police said.

Family Members Speak Out

Sachin’s father Ved Nath said that he called the police and informed them about the incident. “I was not present at the spot, but people told me that two assailants stabbed my son. I called the police and informed them about the incident. Sachin was pursuing a computer course,” Nath said.

The victim’s elder brother Sanju Kumar, who is a plumber, said, “Sachin had gone to buy some groceries when the incident happened. We have seen the CCTV footage in which it can be seen that the accused were first talking to him and later attacked him brutally. Our aunt, who lives near our residence, first got to know about the incident and informed us.”

“We do not know the accused persons, but my brother knew them. Sachin was studying and also started working with my uncle a couple of days ago,” said Kumar, adding that the family hails from Bihar and has been living here for the last 20 years.

Conclusion

The incident has shocked the local community, and the police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and investigations are ongoing. The incident serves as a reminder that violence can strike anywhere and at any time, and citizens must remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Delhi crime news Neb Sarai murder case Violent crime in India Police investigation in Delhi Safety concerns in Delhi

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi’s Neb Sarai/