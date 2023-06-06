Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Fatal Tragedy: Woman and 2 Children Found Dead in Fremont Home”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Discovery in Fremont: Woman and Two Children Found Dead

On June 5, 2023, the Fremont police made a tragic discovery in the Irvington area of the city. A woman and two children were found dead at a residence on the 40000 block of Inglewood Common. The police received a call about a problem at around 1 p.m. and immediately responded to the scene.

Police Investigation

Upon entering the residence, the officers discovered the three deceased individuals. The Fremont police have called in detectives to begin their investigation. They have urged people to avoid the area, although they have stated that there is no ongoing threat in the vicinity of the scene. Further details about the incident have not yet been released by the authorities.

Appeal for Surveillance Footage

The investigators have appealed to residents in the area to review their surveillance footage and contact Detective Michael Gebhardt at mgebhardt@fremont.gov if they have any information that may be helpful in the investigation.

A Tragic Event

This is a tragic event that has shaken the entire community. The identities of the deceased individuals have not yet been released, and it is unclear what may have led to their deaths. The Fremont police will continue their investigation until they find the answers that the community is seeking.

About Joel Umanzor

Joel Umanzor is a breaking news reporter who joined The San Francisco Chronicle in 2022. He was previously a breaking news reporter on The Houston Chronicle’s Metro desk. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2021 and is originally from Richmond, California. When he is not working, he enjoys painting, listening to hip-hop, and watching sports.

Conclusion

The tragic discovery of a woman and two children found dead in a residence in the Irvington area of Fremont has left the community in shock. The Fremont police are investigating the incident and have appealed to residents with surveillance footage to come forward with any information that may be helpful. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.

Source Link :Woman, 2 children found dead at a Fremont residence, police say/