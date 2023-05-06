Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Kansas Man near Minot

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kansas Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Minot

Introduction

A tragic two-vehicle crash occurred south of Minot on Saturday, May 6, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old man from Wichita, Kansas. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that the crash involved a 2015 Infiniti Q45 sedan and a 2020 Toyota Highlander SUV carrying two women and a juvenile female who suffered minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation, and other agencies involved in the response include the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, Max Fire Department, and Minot-based Community Ambulance.

The Details of the Crash

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol report, the Toyota was traveling south on Highway 83 near mile marker 183 while the Infiniti was traveling north. The Infiniti then turned to go west on Highway 23, and the Toyota struck the Infiniti, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the west ditch. Unfortunately, the Infiniti caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Victims and Their Injuries

The three occupants of the Toyota, all of whom lived at Minot Air Force Base, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota was 25 years old, and the passengers were an adult female and a juvenile female who was in a car seat. They were transported to Trinity Health in Minot by ambulance for treatment of their injuries.

The Weather and Road Conditions

The weather at the time of the crash was cloudy, but road conditions were reported to be good. It is unclear at this time if any other factors contributed to the crash.

Conclusion

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the man from Kansas who lost his life in this tragic crash. We also wish a speedy recovery to the three occupants of the Toyota who were injured. It is important to remember to always drive safely and be aware of your surroundings on the road.

