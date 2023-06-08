Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Youth Accident in Alappuzha: Young Man Dies in 20 Minutes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck Turavoor as a young man lost his life in a car accident. The incident occurred on the road leading to Rorikulum, and the youth was critically injured after crashing his car. Despite the efforts of the onlookers, the victim, identified as Dhanish, succumbed to his injuries. The incident left the locals in shock, and many believed that Dhanish had passed away on the spot. However, it was later revealed that he had been rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Dhanish, who was the son of Parameshwaran, a resident of Kotamthuruth, was on his way to the National Highway in his car when the accident occurred. The incident happened during heavy rains, and the car skidded off the road before crashing. The accident caused a commotion among the bystanders, and many feared for Dhanish’s life. But despite their efforts, he could not be saved.

The news of Dhanish’s death spread quickly, and it shocked the entire district. His friends and family members were devastated by the tragic incident, and many of them rushed to the hospital to pay their last respects. The funeral was held the next day, and it was attended by a large number of people.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for caution while driving on the roads. It is important to follow traffic rules and regulations and to drive carefully, especially during the monsoon season when the roads are slippery and dangerous. It is also essential to ensure that the vehicles are in good condition before embarking on a journey.

The tragic incident has left a deep impact on the people of Turavoor, and it serves as a reminder that life is precious and should be treated with care and respect. It is important to be careful and responsible while driving, not just for our own safety but also for the safety of others on the road.

In the aftermath of the incident, the youth league has called for better medical facilities in the area. They have urged the authorities to take steps to improve the condition of the roads and to provide better healthcare facilities to the people. The incident has highlighted the need for better infrastructure and healthcare facilities in the region.

In conclusion, the tragic incident in Turavoor serves as a reminder of the need to be cautious and responsible while driving on the roads. It is important to ensure that our vehicles are in good condition, and we follow traffic rules and regulations. The incident has left a deep impact on the people of Turavoor, and it is important that we learn from it and take steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Samayam Malayalam

Source Link :Youth Accident Death Alappuzha, മരിച്ചെന്ന് കരുതി ജനം നോക്കി നിന്നു; അപകടത്തില്‍ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചോരവാര്‍ന്ന് യുവാവ് റോഡരികില്‍ കിടന്നത് 20 മിനിറ്റോളം; ദാരുണാന്ത്യം – young man died after injured in an accident in alappuzha/