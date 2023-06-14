Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatalities rise to 5 in Pune-Mumbai expressway crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Death Toll Rises to Five

Introduction

On Tuesday, a tanker carrying ethanol overturned and caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, resulting in the death of five people. The latest victim, Ganesh Kolaskar, succumbed to severe burn injuries at Sassoon Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. The accident has raised concerns about the transportation of hazardous materials on highways.

Identification of Deceased

Three of the deceased were identified on Tuesday as Savita Kailas Vare, her son Kushal, and her nephew Ritesh Mahadu Koshire. The identity of the other deceased person who was in the cabin of the tanker is yet to be ascertained by the police.

Offence of Culpable Homicide

The Pune Rural police have registered an offence of culpable homicide against the driver and owner of the tanker. The police initially thought the substance in the tanker to be oil and later methanol. However, on Wednesday morning, they confirmed that ethanol was being transported from a sugar mill in Satara to Vashi. The driver, Nitin Satre, and the owner of the truck, Kakde, are facing charges of culpable homicide.

Investigation and Police Report

According to the police investigation, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, and it overturned after hitting a sidewall of the expressway, causing the ethanol to spill. The accident took place around 11.30 am, triggering the fire moments later. The fire spread down the bridge as the burning ethanol drained through the gaps and water holes on the bridge. The three family members who were killed were passing by under the bridge on a bike at the time.

Indian Penal Code Section 304 (2)

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code Section 304 (2), which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The section is applicable when the act is done with the knowledge that it is likely to cause death, but without any intention to cause death. Officials have not yet invoked the provisions pertaining to negligent handling of substances, as the outcomes of some aspects of the probe are awaited.

Conclusion

The accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is a stark reminder of the hazards associated with the transportation of hazardous materials on highways. The authorities must ensure that appropriate safety measures are in place to prevent such accidents in the future. The police investigation will shed light on the cause of the accident, and appropriate action must be taken against those responsible. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased during this difficult time.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Pune-Mumbai expressway accident: Death toll reaches 5/