Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatality Reported in Galveston Bay Refinery Fire

A fire at Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay refinery near Houston

On Wednesday, February 17th, 2021, Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay refinery, located in Texas, experienced a fire that forced the facility to shut down temporarily. The fire started at around 10 am local time and was caused by a leak in a line that transports gas oil. The leak led to a vapor cloud that ignited, resulting in the fire.

Response to the fire

The refinery’s emergency response team quickly responded to the fire and brought it under control. The team also worked to contain the fire and prevent any damage to nearby facilities. The local fire department also responded to the incident and provided additional support.

There were no injuries reported, and the company stated that all employees and contractors were accounted for. The fire did not result in any evacuations or shelter-in-place orders for nearby communities.

Impact on the refinery

The fire caused significant damage to the refinery’s gas oil hydrotreater unit, which is responsible for removing sulfur from the fuel. The unit will need to be repaired or replaced before the refinery can resume normal operations. The company has not yet provided a timeline for when the unit will be back in operation.

The refinery has a capacity of 585,000 barrels per day and is one of the largest refineries in the United States. The shutdown is expected to have an impact on the price of gasoline as the refinery produces a significant portion of the fuel used in the region.

Investigation into the cause of the fire

The cause of the leak that led to the fire is under investigation. The company has stated that it will work with local authorities and regulatory agencies to investigate the incident and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of the refinery and the potential impact on nearby communities. The refinery is located in an area with a high population density, and there have been previous incidents at the facility, including a fire in 2019 and a chemical release in 2010.

Environmental impact

The fire has also raised concerns about the environmental impact of the incident. The refinery is located near the Galveston Bay, a sensitive ecosystem that is home to a variety of marine life and wildlife.

The company has stated that it is working to minimize the impact of the incident on the environment. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has also been notified of the incident and is monitoring air quality in the area.

Conclusion

The fire at Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay refinery has had a significant impact on the facility and the surrounding community. The shutdown of the refinery is expected to have an impact on gasoline prices, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of the refinery and the potential impact on the environment.

The company has stated that it is committed to investigating the incident, preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future, and minimizing the impact on the environment. However, the incident highlights the need for increased safety measures and oversight to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future.

News Source : Quantum Commodity Intelligence

Source Link :Worker confirmed dead at Mararthon's Galveston Bay refinery fire/