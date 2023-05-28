Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatehpur: Two Youths Die in Painful Bike Accident, CCTV Under Investigation

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Road Accident in Asothar Road, Fatehpur District

A sudden road accident on Asothar Road under Thariaon police station area of Fatehpur district left bike riders injured. The accident occurred when an unknown vehicle hit the bike rider coming from the front, causing them to fall on the side of the road. The four-wheeler took advantage of the darkness and fled from the spot.

Injuries Sustained by the Bike Riders

The bike riders sustained severe injuries due to the collision. The impact of the accident was so severe that the bike riders fell on the side of the road, causing them to suffer from bruises, cuts, and fractures. They were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for medical attention.

Eyewitnesses Account of the Accident

Eyewitnesses who were present at the scene of the accident stated that the bike riders were traveling at a reasonable speed on the Asothar Road. Suddenly, an unknown vehicle appeared from the opposite direction and collided with the bike riders. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bike riders fell on the side of the road, and the vehicle fled from the spot.

Police Investigation of the Accident

The Thariaon police station has initiated an investigation of the accident. The police have registered a case against the unknown vehicle driver and are trying to identify and locate them. The police have also requested the public to come forward with any information that could help them in the investigation.

Importance of Road Safety

This accident is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety. Road accidents are a significant cause of death and injury worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, road accidents are responsible for more than 1.3 million deaths every year. Most of these accidents are preventable, and it is essential to take measures to promote road safety.

Conclusion

The road accident in Asothar Road under Thariaon police station area of Fatehpur district is a tragic incident that highlights the importance of road safety. The bike riders sustained severe injuries due to the collision, and the unknown vehicle driver fled from the spot. The police have initiated an investigation of the accident and requested the public to come forward with any information that could help them in the investigation. It is essential to take measures to promote road safety to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

