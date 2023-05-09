Dead – Death – Obituary News : Father challenges Agastya Chauhan’s accidental death, files FIR against friend.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Dehradun Biker YouTuber Augusty Chauhan in a Tappal Accident

On May 3, Dehradun biker YouTuber Augusty Chauhan lost his life in a Tappal accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh. His bike collided with the divider due to over-speeding, and he lost his life on the spot. However, his family is not ready to accept it as an accident. On Monday, they reached Tappal and watched their son’s final videos. They are not ready to believe that their son’s bike collided with the divider and have called it a murder.

According to them, Augusty’s bike collided with their friend Amir or someone else. They have asked the police to lodge a complaint, and after that, the police can investigate their friends.

The Accident While Taking a U-Turn

After Augusty’s death, his family had reached the accident spot to claim his body. It was then that they called it a murder. They filed an online complaint with the police. The police recovered a camera from the accident spot, and the memory card of the camera had a video that revealed the cause of the accident. In the video, it was seen that Augusty had come to Jevra Toll with his friends. From there, his three friends went back, but Augusty and Amir went towards Agra. While taking a U-turn, Augusty’s bike collided with the divider, and he died on the spot.

Augusty was riding his bike at a speed of 294 km/h at the time of the accident, as seen in the video recovered by the police. The video was shown to Augusty’s father, who watched it for five minutes and then reached the accident spot.

Augusty’s father believes that his son’s bike collided with some other vehicle, which caused the accident. The police have registered a complaint and started investigating the case.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Augusty Chauhan has left his family and friends in shock. The police are investigating the case, and the family is waiting for justice. It is essential to follow traffic rules and regulations while riding a bike or driving a vehicle to avoid such accidents. Speeding on highways can be fatal and can cause harm to oneself and others on the road. Let us hope that Augusty’s family gets justice soon, and his soul rests in peace.

News Source : Jansatta

Source Link :Youtuber Agastya Chauhan death father claims its not an accident filed fir against his friend- दुर्घटना से पहले 294 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से अगस्त्य ने चलाई थी बाइक/