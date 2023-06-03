Dead – Death – Obituary News : Father of 19 dogs admits control of one that killed baby

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Father Admits Guilt After His Husky Dog Mauled His Three-Month-Old Daughter to Death

The tragic incident that took place on March 6, 2022, in a forest in Lincolnshire, UK, left the world shocked and devastated. A man, Vince King, and his former partner, Karen Alcock, had taken their three-month-old daughter, Kyra King, out in her pram while they raced their 19 husky dogs in the forest. However, their joyride turned into a nightmare when their dog, Blizzard, broke free and attacked the baby, resulting in her death.

Vince, who initially denied being in charge of the dog, pleaded guilty to the charge on June 1, moments before he was due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court. His former partner, Karen Alcock, had already pleaded guilty to the same charge in December last year. The court heard how the huskies had been loaded into their van, which had lockable cages for the canines. One group of the dogs, who were used for racing, were racing around the forest pulling homemade sleds. But as the teams were changed from the van, Blizzard broke free and attacked Kyra in her pram.

In court, it was revealed that both Vince and Karen were at the rear of the van getting the second sled team ready, making it impossible for either of them to control Blizzard. As a result, Vince was held liable in law as the owner of the dog, and Karen was also found to be in charge of the dog. The court also noted that there were no preventative measures in place to stop the dog from getting out of the van.

Jeremy Janes, the prosecutor, emphasized that there was no way to separate the couple’s involvement in the tragic death of their daughter as they were both present at the scene. He stressed that the law considered the death of any child, even if it’s their own, to be extremely serious and that there was a premium, for good reason, on those who choose to have such dogs to get it right.

The sentencing for both Vince and Karen is due to take place on August 14 at the same court. Judge Sjolin Knight has emphasized the importance of knowing as much as possible about both of them, the run-up to what happened and how they both reacted to it, before passing the sentence.

The incident has raised questions about the ownership and control of dogs, especially those that are trained for racing or any other competitive sport. It is important to note that owning a dog is a significant responsibility, and owners must take every precaution to ensure the safety of others, particularly children.

The death of Kyra King is a tragic reminder of the consequences that can result from a lack of responsibility and awareness when it comes to owning pets. This incident should serve as a warning to others to take their responsibilities seriously and to ensure that they take all necessary precautions to protect both their pets and others around them.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Dad who owns 19 dogs admits being in control of the one that killed his three month old daughter/