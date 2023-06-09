Dead – Death – Obituary News : Father of 6-Month-Old Dies at Bachelor Party, Weeks Before Wedding

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Young Father Tragically Dies during Bachelor Party in Marbella, Spain

GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $65,000 for Grieving Family

On May 27, Jonny Barltrop was celebrating his upcoming wedding on a three-day vacation in Marbella, Spain. Tragically, he was hit by a vehicle and lost his life on the first day of his trip. His fiancée, Cheri Bulmer, and six-month-old son Leo were left devastated by his sudden passing.

Jonny was a highly successful recruitment professional and beloved friend to many. His colleague, Chris Ewart, shared the heartbreaking news on LinkedIn and set up a GoFundMe campaign to support Cheri and Leo in the aftermath of their devastating loss.

The initial goal of the campaign was to raise $62,252 (£50,000), but within just 17 hours it had surpassed that target and raised an astounding $65,987 (£53,000). Tom Bell, a close friend of Jonny, initiated the campaign to help ease the financial burden on the grieving family.

Jonny’s tragic death has left a huge hole in the lives of those who knew him. He was described as a one-of-a-kind person who lived life to the fullest and had so much love for his family and friends. His passing has left his fiancée and son with an immeasurable loss.

The outpouring of support for Cheri and Leo through the GoFundMe campaign has been overwhelming. It is heartening to see so many people come together to support a family in their time of need.

While nothing can fill the void created by this tragedy, the generosity and kindness shown by those who have donated to the campaign will help ease the burden on the family and provide some comfort during this difficult time.

Jonny’s legacy will live on through the love and memories shared by those who knew him. His passing is a reminder to cherish every moment and to hold our loved ones close.

