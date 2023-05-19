Dead – Death – Obituary News : Father of Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana are two brothers who have made a name for themselves in the Hindi film industry. They have both established themselves as talented actors with an impressive body of work. What many people may not know is that their father, P Khurana, was an astrologer. In this article, we will explore the Khurana brothers’ journey to success and how their father’s profession has influenced their lives.

Early Life and Education

Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana were born and raised in Chandigarh, India. Their father, P Khurana, was an astrologer who ran his own business. Their mother, Poonam Khurana, was a housewife. The Khurana brothers attended St. John’s High School in Chandigarh, where they were both active in extracurricular activities. Ayushmann was particularly interested in music and was a part of the school’s choir.

After completing their schooling, Ayushmann and Aparshakti went on to pursue higher education. Ayushmann studied English Literature at DAV College in Chandigarh, while Aparshakti studied Law at Punjab University. It was during their college years that the brothers started exploring their interest in acting.

Career Beginnings

Ayushmann Khurana started his career as a radio jockey in Delhi. He then went on to participate in the reality show Roadies, which was a stepping stone to his acting career. Ayushmann made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Vicky Donor. The film was a commercial and critical success, and Ayushmann’s performance was praised by audiences and critics alike. He went on to act in several other successful films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Badhaai Ho.

Aparshakti Khurana, on the other hand, started his career as a radio jockey in Delhi. He then pursued a career in radio in Mumbai before venturing into acting. Aparshakti made his acting debut in 2016 with the film Dangal. Though his role was small, Aparshakti’s performance was noticed by audiences and critics. He then went on to act in several other successful films such as Stree, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Influence of Astrology

The Khurana brothers’ father, P Khurana, was an astrologer. He ran his own astrology business, which was popular among the people of Chandigarh. While Ayushmann and Aparshakti have not pursued a career in astrology, they have spoken about how their father’s profession has influenced their lives.

Ayushmann has said in interviews that his father’s astrology business was a big part of their upbringing. He has spoken about how his father’s clients would often come over to their house, and he would observe his father’s interactions with them. Ayushmann has also said that his father’s knowledge of astrology has helped him in his personal life.

Aparshakti has also spoken about how his father’s profession has influenced his life. He has said that he grew up surrounded by astrology and that it has helped him develop a sense of empathy towards people. Aparshakti has also said that he believes in the power of astrology and that it has helped him make important decisions in his life.

Conclusion

Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana are two talented actors who have made a name for themselves in the Hindi film industry. Their father’s profession as an astrologer has played a significant role in their upbringing and has influenced their lives in many ways. The Khurana brothers’ success is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their craft, and we can only expect to see more great performances from them in the future.

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana passes away/