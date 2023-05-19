Dead – Death – Obituary News : Father of Kozhikode train arson witness found dead in Delhi hotel

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Father of Witness in Kerala Train Arson Case Found Dead in Delhi Hotel Room

The father of a witness in the recent Kerala train arson case was found dead in a hotel room in Delhi on Friday, police officials said. The 45-year-old Delhi resident, identified as Mohammed Shafik, was found hanging in his hotel room three days after he arrived in Delhi to file his statement in the case with his son.

Background of the Case

The witness had appeared before the court a day after their arrival, on May 17 and 18 and was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of its probe in the Kerala train arson case which was recently taken over by the NIA’s Kochi unit. The appalling train arson incident in Kozhikode district killed three people, including a baby, on April 2. The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Railway Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

On the night of the incident, the accused Shahrukh Saifi had set fire to the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode. While three people were recovered dead from the railway tracks, as many as nine were left severely injured. Police suspect that the three who died were probably trying to escape the train when the fire broke out.

Death of Mohammed Shafik

As informed by the police officials, the deceased and his son gave a statement to the police in connection with the train arson incident that happened in Kozhikode in April. The duo had arrived in the state on May 16, the officials said. “He (Shafik) and his son reached the state to record their statement in the case. The statement recording was complete and they were planning to go back to Delhi. But his son saw him hanging inside the bathroom,” a senior police official told the media.

The witness had appeared before the court a day after their arrival, on May 17 and 18 and was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of its probe in the Kerala train arson case which was recently taken over by the NIA’s Kochi unit. The appalling train arson incident in Kozhikode district killed three people, including a baby, on April 2. The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Railway Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

Investigation on Death of Mohammed Shafik

The Delhi police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

The death of Mohammed Shafik has raised questions about the safety of witnesses in sensitive cases. The Kerala train arson case is a high-profile case and the NIA has been investigating it. The death of a witness in the case has raised concerns about the safety of witnesses and their families.

Conclusion

The death of Mohammed Shafik is a tragic incident and is a reminder of the risks faced by witnesses and their families in sensitive cases. The authorities must ensure the safety of witnesses and their families and take appropriate measures to protect them. The investigation into the death of Mohammed Shafik must be carried out transparently and impartially, and those responsible must be brought to justice.

1. Kozhikode train arson

2. Witness in Kozhikode train arson case

3. Father of Kozhikode train arson witness

4. Delhi hotel room death

5. Investigation into Delhi hotel room death in Kozhikode train arson case

News Source : India Today News Desk

Source Link :Kozhikode train arson case: Father of witness found dead at Delhi hotel room/