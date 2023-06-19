Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Father’s Day Shooting: Suspect Arrested, 4 Dead”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shooting in Kellogg, Idaho Leaves Four Dead on Father’s Day

On Father’s Day, a shooting in Kellogg, Idaho left four people dead, according to officials. The tragedy occurred at a multi-family home near the Mountain View Congregational Church, where the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and Kellogg Police Department responded to a report of four victims who had died of gunshot wounds around 7:30 p.m.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was taken into custody after the incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched after receiving a report from the city about the shooting. The incident is currently under investigation, with the Kellogg Police Department and Idaho State Police Department leading the effort.

The news of the shooting has shocked the community, leaving many questioning the motive behind such a heinous act. While authorities have not yet released any details about the suspect or the victims, the tragic event has left many families grieving on what was supposed to be a day of celebration.

In the wake of this tragedy, many are calling for stricter gun control laws to prevent such incidents from happening. While some argue that guns are necessary for self-defense, others believe that easy access to firearms only leads to more violence.

This incident is not the first of its kind in Idaho, as the state has had its fair share of mass shootings over the years. In 2017, a man opened fire on a group of people at a music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more. The incident sparked a nationwide debate on gun control, with many calling for stricter regulations on the sale and possession of firearms.

While it is unclear what the motive behind the Kellogg shooting was, it is clear that something needs to be done to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. Whether that means stricter gun control laws or better mental health resources, it is up to lawmakers and community leaders to take action and prevent such senseless violence from happening in our communities.

In the meantime, the community of Kellogg is left to mourn the loss of four innocent lives and come together to support each other in this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families as they navigate this tragedy and begin to heal.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Kellogg shooting on Father’s Day leaves 4 dead, suspect arrested/