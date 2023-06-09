Dead – Death – Obituary News : Father’s death and World Cup drop: Joseph’s story

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Genk’s Joseph Paintsil reveals mental fortitude after losing father and missing out on World Cup squad

Joseph Paintsil, the Genk star, has opened up about the trying times he faced after losing his father just a few days after being dropped from the Ghanaian World Cup squad. In a recent interview with 3FM, the forward revealed that his mental fortitude helped him overcome such a difficult period in his life.

Paintsil noted that being dropped from the World Cup squad motivated him to continue playing well and make his deceased father proud. “It really motivated me and I think the same week my father passed away. May his soul rest in peace…Normally if it were to be someone else it would have dimmed the spirit of the person but it rather strengthened me and I know my father would be happy,” he said.

The former Tema Youth forward also revealed that he advised himself to concentrate on his football career and just put in everything on the field. He returned to the national team after Chris Hughton replaced Otto Addo at the helm following the World Cup.

Paintsil, who ended the 2022/23 campaign as Ghana’s top scorer in Europe, scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists, insists he holds no grudges and is only looking forward to taking his opportunities with the Black Stars. “I felt a little bit disappointed in the past but you never know, everybody has his decision as a coach and I do need to respect it and move on as a professional footballer with a great mindset and just do what I need to do on the field of play when I’m given the opportunity,” he added.

The 23-year-old has shown great resilience in the face of adversity and has proven to be a valuable asset to his club and national team. His mental fortitude and determination to succeed are traits that will undoubtedly serve him well in his future endeavors.

Bereavement Grief Coping with loss Resilience Overcoming adversity

News Source : Emmanuel Ayamga

Source Link :My father passed away the same week I was dropped from World Cup – Joseph Paintsil/