Dead – Death – Obituary News : Father’s Final Defense of Son Before Death

Dad Killed Defending Son from Bullies Shares Eerie Final Facebook Post

A father from Maryland, Christopher Wright, was killed defending his son from bullies earlier this month. The 43-year-old shared a now-eerie final Facebook post just two weeks before his death, which featured a text image that read: “No matter how good or bad your life is, wake up each day and be thankful you still have one.” Wright captioned the post with a simple “Just a thought.”

On the night of his death, three teenagers and two adults came to Wright’s Brooklyn Park home over a fight his 14-year-old son, Trenton, had with one of the kids involving a mere $30. Chilling video footage of the confrontation shows Wright attempting to fight off the group before he is slammed into the street and beaten. Wright’s fiancée, Tracy Karopchinsky, says the assailants pummeled the loving dad in place of Trenton.

Karopchinsky has since said that Trenton feels guilty over the senseless violence that claimed his father’s life. Her cousin, Shannon Karopchinsky, said: “When you lose someone, you always feel responsible. Part of me feels responsible, like I should have been home. I can’t imagine that being my dad.”

Tracy added that she wants justice over Wright’s death, as Anne Arundel Police have yet to make any arrests, now two weeks after the incident. A neighbour told the New York Post that she was in her kitchen when she heard Wright’s younger son screaming, “Daddy!” as his assailants ran off, echoing shouts from at least one of the other kids who witnessed the brutal beating.

“He was a Mr. Mom so they could pay the mortgage. Now her world has been turned upside-down, because who is going to help with her kids?” the neighbour said. She added that a group of residents came out after the fight to clean Wright’s blood from the streets so Karopchinsky wouldn’t have to see it when she got home. The neighbour’s son also confirmed that the group who attacked Wright beat him because he was protecting his son.

“They came to fight his kid, but they said if his kid didn’t fight, then they were going to fight [him]. They could have beat [Wright], they didn’t have to slam on his neck or anything like that,” he said.

This tragic incident highlights the devastating effects of bullying and the importance of standing up for loved ones. Wright’s final Facebook post serves as a poignant reminder that life is precious and fleeting, and we should be grateful for every day we have. Our hearts go out to Wright’s family and friends during this difficult time, and we hope justice is served for his untimely and senseless death.

