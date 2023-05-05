Dead – Death – Obituary News : Faulty car lock blamed for woman’s death in burning SUV

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Investigations are underway regarding the death of a woman in her burning Dodge Journey. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys that may have prevented people from getting out of the SUVs during an emergency. The investigation covers more than 82,000 Journeys from the 2009 model year, opened after the woman’s death on December 9. A complaint filed with the agency alleges that the woman was unable to exit the vehicle, resulting in her death. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to reports, the woman pulled to the side of the road when warning lights started flashing, and the windshield wipers came on. The horn started honking, and the windows wouldn’t go down. The doors wouldn’t unlock, and the woman was trapped inside when the fire started. The fire apparently started in the engine and spread, trapping the woman inside.

Stellantis, which makes Dodge vehicles, offered sympathy to the woman’s family and said it is cooperating with NHTSA. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

In 2009, Chrysler LLC recalled about 17,000 Journeys because an unused electrical connector could corrode and short circuit, potentially causing a fire, according to NHTSA documents. The Journey owner’s manual says the doors can be unlocked manually by pulling up a plunger on the top of the door trim panel. Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, says drivers should try to pull up the plunger first to escape if their vehicle’s electrical system malfunctions.

Beyond that, escape is difficult because many windows now have plastic laminated between two layers of glass and are difficult to shatter. He suggests keeping a metal tool in the car and becoming familiar with which windows are tempered glass and can be shattered with the tool. Laminated glass helps to prevent people from being thrown from cars in a crash.

There is a need to standardize a way to unlock doors or somehow escape from all cars, says Brooks. As cars become more complex, it is important to have a consistent way to get out in case of an emergency. The investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The incident highlights the importance of being prepared for emergencies when driving a vehicle. Drivers should be familiar with their vehicle’s emergency procedures and have a plan in case of an emergency. It is also important to keep a tool in the car that can be used to escape if the vehicle’s electrical system malfunctions. By being prepared, drivers can potentially avoid tragic accidents like the one that occurred in this case.

News Source : Associated Press

