Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fearful passengers trapped with suspicious man in subway

Jesse Watters Discusses Homeless Man’s Death and Lawlessness in Democratic-Run Cities

On Thursday’s episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Jesse Watters discussed the recent death of a homeless man who was subdued by a Marine veteran on the New York City subway. Watters also talked about the lawlessness that is currently prevalent in Democratic-run cities.

The Tragic Incident

According to Watters, the homeless man, Jordan Neely, was on a subway car throwing garbage at passengers and threatening them. He was yelling things like “I want food,” “I’m not taking no for an answer,” and “I’m ready to go to jail.” People were scared and trapped in an underground subway car with him.

A 24-year-old former Marine confronted Neely, trying to de-escalate the situation. However, it eventually got physical, and the Marine put Neely in a chokehold to subdue him and prevent him from attacking anyone. Unfortunately, Neely died as a result of the chokehold.

The medical examiner ruled it a homicide, but it was an accident. The NYPD took the Marine in for questioning but released him without any charges yet. Watters called it a “senseless tragedy.”

Complicated Situation

Watters acknowledged that the situation is complicated and delicate. There is no video leading up to the chokehold, and we don’t even know the former Marine’s name. It’s also worth noting that Neely had a long rap sheet, having been arrested 40 times. He was a schizophrenic drug addict and a Michael Jackson impersonator who performed for tips.

Lawlessness in Democratic-Run Cities

Watters also discussed the lawlessness that is currently prevalent in Democratic-run cities. He said that when the rule of law is not upheld, cities turn into ticking time bombs. Watters mentioned the recent protests and violence in Portland, Oregon, and the rise in crime in New York City.

He argued that police officers’ job is to maintain order, and it’s not an easy job. When police officers are not respected, it makes their job even more challenging. Watters said that the situation in Democratic-run cities is a result of weak leadership and politicians who prioritize the feelings of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jesse Watters discussed the tragic death of Jordan Neely and the lawlessness in Democratic-run cities. He called for stronger leadership and for politicians to prioritize the safety of law-abiding citizens over the feelings of criminals. Watters emphasized that upholding the rule of law is crucial to maintaining order and preventing senseless tragedies like the one that occurred on the New York City subway.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :JESSE WATTERS: People were scared and trapped in an underground subway tin can with this guy/