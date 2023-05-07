Dead – Death – Obituary News : Felipe Colares: Life, Wealth, Tragedy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Felipe Colares: Remembering a Promising MMA Fighter

Felipe Colares was a Brazilian mixed martial artist who competed in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). He was born on August 11, 1994, in Belem, Para, Brazil. Colares had a record of 9-2-0 and was known for his well-rounded skills and athleticism.

Career

Colares began his professional MMA career in 2014 and fought in various Brazilian promotions before signing with the UFC in 2019. He made his debut in February of that year, defeating Geraldo de Freitas Jr. by split decision. Colares went on to compete in two more UFC fights, losing both to Montel Jackson and Luke Sanders.

Outside of MMA, Colares was a physical education teacher and also taught Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He was known for his work ethic and dedication to the sport.

Felipe Colares Net Worth

As of 2023, Felipe Colares’ net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. The majority of his income came from his UFC fights and sponsorship deals.

Age and Death

Felipe Colares was 28 years old at the time of his death. On May 5, 2023, Colares was involved in a car accident in Brazil. He was driving his motorcycle when he collided with a car, sustaining fatal injuries.

Tributes poured in from the MMA community following Colares’ death. UFC President Dana White tweeted, “We are all saddened by the loss of Felipe Colares. He was a talented fighter and a great person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Conclusion

Felipe Colares was a promising young fighter who had a bright future in MMA. His untimely death is a tragic loss for the sport and the entire MMA community. He will be remembered for his skills inside the octagon and his dedication to teaching others the sport he loved. Rest in peace, Felipe Colares.

News Source : Petpixer

Source Link :Felipe colares Biography, Net Worth, Cause of Death, Age/