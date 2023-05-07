Dead – Death – Obituary News : Female artist overcomes controversy to become showbiz star

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Female Artist Who Almost Committed Suicide Due to Controversy with Ex-Husband Le Giang

Nguyen Thi Le Giang was born in 1972 in a southwestern province of Vietnam. She had a strong, high-pitched voice that made her stand out among her peers. At just 15 years old, she became the main vocalist at the provincial theater troupes in her hometown, showcasing her exceptional talent as a singer on stage.

A Rising Star in the Music Industry

In 1990, she joined the HCMC Conservatory of Music, where she honed her skills and developed her passion for music. Soon, she became one of the rising stars in the Vietnamese music industry, known for her powerful and emotive performances.

Her fame grew quickly, and she was soon approached by several music companies, each eager to sign her on as their artist. Among them was a man named Le Giang, who owned a music production company in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Marriage and the Controversy

Le Giang and Nguyen Thi Le Giang fell in love and got married. They worked together on several music projects, with Le Giang producing and managing her career. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they eventually divorced.

After the divorce, Nguyen Thi Le Giang accused Le Giang of cheating her out of her earnings, claiming that he had taken advantage of her and mismanaged her career. She also accused him of physically abusing her, leaving her with bruises and scars.

The controversy between the two soon became public, with many people taking sides and supporting either Nguyen Thi Le Giang or Le Giang. The media also got involved, reporting on the issue and fueling the controversy further.

The Suicide Attempt

The pressure and stress from the controversy took a toll on Nguyen Thi Le Giang’s mental health. She became depressed and anxious, and at one point, even considered taking her own life.

She later revealed that she had planned to commit suicide by jumping off a building. However, she was stopped by her friends, who convinced her to seek help and get professional counseling.

The Turning Point

Nguyen Thi Le Giang eventually overcame her depression and anxiety, thanks to the support of her friends and family. She also found a new love in her life, a man who stood by her and supported her through the tough times.

She continued to pursue her music career, releasing several albums and performing at concerts all over the country. Despite the controversy with her ex-husband, she remained focused on her passion for music and her love for her fans.

The Legacy

Today, Nguyen Thi Le Giang is regarded as one of the most talented and influential female artists in Vietnam. Her powerful voice and emotive performances have won the hearts of many, and her music continues to inspire and move people to this day.

Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of seeking help when struggling with mental health issues. She is a role model for many, proving that even in the face of adversity, one can overcome and achieve great success.

News Source : Altha

Source Link :The female artist who once intended to “commit suicide” because of the controversy with her ex-husband has now become a box office star of Vietnamese showbiz./