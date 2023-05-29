Dead – Death – Obituary News : Female MUA’s Tragic Suicide: Devastating News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Female Make-Up Artist Commits Suicide: A Tragic Loss in the Film Industry

Sathya Priya, a 40-year-old female make-up artist from Vadapalani, Chennai, committed suicide yesterday. She had been working in the film industry for several years and was married with a daughter named Yogitha, who is currently studying abroad.

It is reported that Sathya Priya had been facing marital problems and was going through a separation from her husband. She had confided in her daughter that she was not able to cope with the stress and was feeling depressed. In a recent phone call, Yogitha mentioned that her mother had expressed her desire to end her life as she felt that she had no reason to live.

Yogitha, who is currently in a different country, received the news of her mother’s death through a phone call from her relatives. She was inconsolable and is currently on her way back to Chennai to attend her mother’s funeral.

The news of Sathya Priya’s death has come as a shock to her colleagues and friends in the film industry. Many of them have expressed their condolences and have shared their memories of working with her. They have described her as a talented artist and a kind-hearted person who was always willing to help others.

The film industry is known for its long working hours and high-pressure environment, which can take a toll on the mental health of its employees. It is not uncommon for people working in the industry to suffer from depression and anxiety. However, there is still a stigma surrounding mental health issues, and many people are reluctant to seek help or talk about their problems.

The suicide of Sathya Priya is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support in the film industry. It is essential that people working in the industry are provided with the resources and support they need to cope with the stress and pressure of their jobs. This includes access to mental health services, counseling, and support groups.

The film industry also needs to address the issue of long working hours and work-life balance. Many people working in the industry have to work for long hours, often without breaks, which can lead to burnout and exhaustion. It is important that employers take steps to ensure that their employees are not overworked and are given adequate time off to rest and recharge.

In conclusion, the death of Sathya Priya is a tragic loss for the film industry, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. It is important that we take this opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of mental health support and work-life balance in the film industry. We need to ensure that people working in the industry are given the resources and support they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

mental health in the beauty industry suicide prevention for makeup artists stress and burnout among female makeup artists mental health resources for beauty professionals addressing the stigma of mental illness in the beauty industry

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Female make-up artist commits suicide | பெண் ஒப்பனை கலைஞர் தற்கொலை/