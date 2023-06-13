Dead – Death – Obituary News : Female Student Commits Suicide at Basara Triple IT

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic incident of student suicide at Tripura ITI

On a fateful day at Tripura ITI, a student committed suicide by setting herself on fire in the hostel’s common room. The victim was a student who was pursuing PUSS-2 and was suffering from depression for a long time.

The incident

The incident occurred in the common room of the hostel where the victim was studying. The student poured kerosene on herself and set herself on fire, causing severe burns. Other students who were present in the room immediately informed the authorities and took the victim to the hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

The aftermath

The incident has left a deep impact on the students of Tripura ITI, and many of them are suffering from mental trauma. The friends and family of the victim are devastated by the loss of a young life.

The tragedy has brought to light the issue of depression and mental health among students. The authorities have taken steps to provide counseling to the affected students and to prevent such incidents in the future.

The reasons behind the tragedy

The reasons behind the student’s suicide are not clear, but it is believed that she was suffering from depression for a long time. Depression is a serious mental health issue that affects millions of people worldwide. It can lead to feelings of hopelessness, despair, and suicidal thoughts.

The incident has also raised questions about the quality of mental health support available to students in educational institutions. The authorities need to take steps to provide better support and counseling to students who are suffering from mental health issues.

The way forward

The tragedy at Tripura ITI has highlighted the need for better mental health support and counseling for students. Educational institutions need to have trained professionals to provide support to students who are struggling with mental health issues.

Parents and teachers also need to be aware of the signs of depression and other mental health issues. Early detection and treatment can prevent tragedies like the one that occurred at Tripura ITI.

Conclusion

The tragic incident at Tripura ITI has left a deep impact on the students and faculty. It is a wake-up call for educational institutions to take mental health issues seriously and provide better support to students. We must work towards creating a society where mental health is given the same importance as physical health.

News Source : Sankeerthana

Source Link :బాసర ట్రిపుల్ ఐటీలో విద్యార్థిని ఆత్మహత్య | Female Student Commits Suicide In Basara Triple IT/