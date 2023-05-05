Dead – Death – Obituary News : FH 2’s Natalis Celebration: Restorative Justice Model Explained in Jakarta

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Understanding Restorative Justice in the Indonesian Criminal Justice System

The Head of the High Prosecutor’s Office (Kajati) of DKI Jakarta, Reda Manthovani, became a speaker to explain the Restorative Justice (RJ) model in the Indonesian criminal justice system at the National Seminar at the Universitas Pembangunan Nasional “Veteran” Jakarta on Thursday, May 4, 2023. “Currently, the trend of RJ is increasing, especially for minor cases, because the RJ process is the criminal justice goal to obtain justice,” explained Reda. He also explained that in the new Criminal Code, there is Article 132 paragraph (1) letter G of Law Number 1 of 2023 concerning the Criminal Code that gives judges the authority to apply RJ, so that cases can be resolved outside the judicial process.

Diversi: The Existing RJ Process in the Indonesian Criminal Justice System

This former Kajati of Banten also stated that the RJ process already exists in the juvenile criminal justice system, called diversi, where the investigation process must offer reconciliation. According to him, this is a good thing and can be imitated not only in the juvenile criminal justice system but also in the general criminal justice system. He gave an example of partial RJ rules in various institutions, such as the Police, Prosecutor’s Office, and Court, which have already been unanimously directed towards RJ. However, although there is an agreement among the criminal justice institutions in applying RJ, there are still differences because its implementation is still partial.

RJ Application in the Prosecutor’s Office

One example in the prosecutor’s office is that RJ can be applied in criminal cases with a threat of less than 5 years imprisonment and losses below 2.5 million. He said that the spirit of RJ is also seen in the Parliament with the birth of Law Number 1 of 2023 concerning the Criminal Code. In the future, within the next three years, the implementation of the new Criminal Code must be aligned, including the similarity of the investigation process.

The National Seminar on Ideal Models for Restorative Justice in the Indonesian Criminal Justice System

The event was a series of the 23rd anniversary of the FH Universitas Pembangunan Nasional “Veteran” Jakarta which carried the theme of the Ideal Model for Restorative Justice Arrangements in the Indonesian Criminal Justice System with the sub-theme of Ideal Models for Restorative Justice Arrangements in the Indonesian Criminal Justice System from the Perspective of Progressive Law. The national seminar was also attended by the Professor of the Faculty of Law of Universitas Pembangunan Nasional Veteran Jakarta, Prof. Dr. Wicipto Setiadi, S.H., M.H., and the Junior Criminal Case Clerk of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr. Yanto.

