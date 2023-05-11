Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Filipino Bantamweight Kenneth Egano Passes Away at 22”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

TRAGEDY IN THE RING!

Rising Filipino Boxing star Kenneth Egano has tragically passed away at just 22 years old. Egano collapsed after an eight-round bout with Jason Facularin in Cavite, Philippines. He had won the fight on points, but his celebration turned to horror as he collapsed shortly after the announcement of his victory.

Despite being rushed to Imus Doctors Hospital, tragically, Egano had suffered a brain haemorrhage and was placed in a coma. After covering all his medical expenses, the Filipino fighter, who was Boxing as part of a weekly Blow by Blow programme promoted by his national hero Manny Pacquiao, passed away four days after the fight.

The Impact of Egano’s Death

The tragedy has rocked the Filipino community and the Boxing world. Egano was tipped to have a bright future in Boxing, and many had hoped to see him go onto great things. Speaking about his untimely death, Pacquiao expressed his sorrow and shock: “It’s a sad day for Boxing, and for the Philippines. My condolences go to Egano’s family and friends. He had a bright future ahead of him, and his loss is a great loss to the sport we love”.

Egano was a bantamweight, and his death has reignited the debate about the dangers of Boxing and the risks athletes undertake to participate in the sport. The Games and Amusements Board, which oversee professional sports in the Philippines, has released a statement expressing their sadness at the passing of the young fighter.

The Debate Over the Safety of Boxing

“On behalf of the entire Games and Amusements Board (GAB) agency, we mourn the passing of professional boxer Kenneth Egano,” the statement read. “Our condolences to Kenneth’s family, relatives, and friends. May his soul rest in peace”.

The news of Egano’s death has sent shockwaves through the Boxing community, leading many to question the safety standards of professional Boxing. While some argue that Boxing can never be “safe” given its inherently violent nature, others argue that measures could be introduced to minimize the risks involved. One suggestion often put forward is to reduce the length of rounds to limit the fighter’s exposure to sustained blows, which can cause brain injuries.

Despite the inherent risks, Boxing has continued to grow in popularity over the years, with millions of people tuning in to watch the sport across the globe. While the death of Egano is undoubtedly a tragedy, it is, unfortunately, a rare occurrence. However, that doesn’t detract from the fact that the sport can be immensely dangerous, especially for those who are not adequately trained to compete at the highest level.

The Need for Stricter Safety Protocols

Egano’s death is a reminder of how dangerous Boxing can be, and it raises important questions about the measures in place to protect fighters. With the popularity of the sport ever-increasing, it is essential that adequate measures are taken to minimize the risks associated with it. Whether that involves reducing the length of bouts or introducing stricter regulations around fighters’ health, changes must be made to protect the athletes who partake in this demanding sport.

The outpouring of grief following Egano’s death has been immense. His family, friends and Boxing fraternity have expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of such a young and promising fighter. Despite his time in the sport being cut short, Egano made a significant impact during his career. The Filipino was highly respected in the Boxing community and was seen as a fighter with a bright future ahead of him.

A Poignant Reminder of the Dangers of Boxing

Egano’s story is a poignant reminder of how dangerous Boxing can be and serves as a warning to those who consider taking up the sport. While Boxing can be hugely rewarding, athletes must understand the risks involved, and they must take steps to protect themselves whenever possible. Boxing governing bodies must also introduce stricter safety protocols to minimize the risk of fatalities.

The untimely death of Egano has hit the Boxing world hard. The outpouring of support for his family and friends has been immense, with many paying tribute to the talented young fighter. In the face of such a tragedy, it is essential that the Boxing community comes together to address the safety concerns surrounding the sport. Boxing can be a dangerous sport, but, with the right measures in place, it can also be a platform for fighters to achieve great things.

The Legacy of Kenneth Egano

It is a tragedy that Egano’s time in the spotlight has been cut short, and we can only imagine what he might have achieved had he been given the chance to fulfil his potential. The Boxing world will mourn his loss, but we mustn’t forget the lessons that can be learnt from his death. As the sport continues to evolve, it is vital that safety remains a top priority, and that fighters are protected from the risks they inherently undertake when stepping into the ring.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Kenneth Egano highlights the inherent risks associated with Boxing, and it serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of safety in the sport. While Boxing will always carry risks, it’s important that the right safety measures are put in place to minimize the risks associated with the sport. The Filipino fighter was a shining star in the sport, and his untimely death is a great loss to Boxing. The outpouring of grief and support following his death is a testament to the impact he had on those around him, and it’s clear that his legacy will live on in the sport he loved so much.

News Source : NEWS JUST IN – NEWS, SPORT, ENTERTAINMENT & MORE…

Source Link :“Fighting Spirit Fades: 22-Year-Old Filipino Bantamweight, Kenneth Egano, Passes Away”/