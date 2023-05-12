Dead – Death – Obituary News : Filipino Boxer Dies Four Days After Ring Collapse

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Kenneth Egano, a promising bantamweight boxer from the Philippines. The 22-year-old athlete lost his life after a fight he fought last weekend. The news of his death has triggered a wave of sadness throughout the nation, as people mourn the loss of a future superstar in the making.

Kenneth Egano was one of the most talented boxers in the Filipino community, and he had only one loss in his career. He was known for his speed, agility, and determination in the ring. His sudden and untimely death has left many wondering what happened to him and how he died.

According to reports, Kenneth Egano fought a match against Jason Faculrin at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in the Philippines on May 6, 2023. However, he collapsed suddenly in the ring before the result of the match was announced. The moment was captured on camera, and a video of the scary incident is circulating on the internet.

Kenneth Egano’s trainer and team staff members rushed to his aid and performed CPR on him. He was later taken out of the ring on a stretcher. It was later revealed that he had fallen into a coma after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he passed away four days later.

The Games and Amusements Board in the Philippines expressed their condolences to Kenneth Egano’s family, relatives, and friends. They said, “May his soul rest in peace.” Before his death, Manny Pacquiao, a renowned boxer from the Philippines, had promised to shoulder the medical expenses of Kenneth Egano. He said, “there is nothing more precious than human life.”

Kenneth Egano’s death has left a void in the Filipino boxing community. He was a rising star who had the potential to achieve great things in his career. His loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, and fans. The outpouring of grief and support for him on social media is a testament to the impact he had on the people around him.

In conclusion, the passing of Kenneth Egano is a tragic loss for the boxing community in the Philippines. He was a talented athlete who had a bright future ahead of him. His death has left many wondering about the dangers of combat sports and the importance of safety measures. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

