Dead – Death – Obituary News : Filipino Boxer Kenneth Egano’s Cause of Death After Fainting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kenneth Egano Cause Of Death: Filipino Boxer Passes Away After Being In A Coma

Introduction

The boxing world was left in shock and heartbreak after 22-year-old Kenneth Egano passed away on May 10, 2023. The young Filipino boxer had been in a coma for a few days after collapsing in the ring during a fight with Jason Facularin on Blow by Blow. With many wondering about Kenneth Egano cause of death, let’s take a closer look at what happened.

The Fight And Collapse

Before collapsing, Egano fought eight rounds and even won the fight. However, the result was not announced then, as the boxer was immediately taken to the hospital post-fight. The entire incident of Kenneth fainting at the Imus Sports Gymnasium was caught on camera as viewers watched the 22-year-old boxer being helped into a chair and given an oxygen mask by his coaching staff. At the time, no one thought that this would be the young star’s last fight and that Kenneth Egano cause of death would be an injury he got doing what he loved.

Kenneth Egano Cause Of Death: Brain Haemorrhage

It has been confirmed that Kenneth Egano cause of death is brain haemorrhage, and he even went into a coma because of this. This tragic news left the boxing community in disbelief, and many took to social media to express their grief and condolences.

Manny Pacquaio Covers All Financial Expenses

Since the show Blow by Blow is run by Manny Pacquaio, he took on the responsibility of paying for all the medical bills. Additionally, Manny also paid for Kenneth Egano’s parents’ flight tickets so that they could visit their son in the hospital and be by his side. Devastated by what had happened with the young boxer, Pacquaio said, “Boxing is truly a dangerous sport, and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing.”

Opponent’s Reaction

Moreover, Facularin, Egano’s opponent in the bout, took to social media to talk about how he never thought that his actions would lead to becoming the reason behind Kenneth Egano cause of death. He wrote, “I didn’t expect that this will happen when we did our best. Why did it happen to us? Sorry that it happened. I hope you’re in a good place.” The reaction of the opponent shows that injuries and deaths in boxing affect everyone involved, and it’s not just about winning or losing.

The Loss Of A Rising Star

Kenneth was a rising star, and his death at such a young age has truly stunned everyone. The world of boxing has lost a talented young athlete, and his family and friends have lost a beloved son, brother, and friend. The loss of Kenneth Egano is a reminder of the dangers of boxing and the need to prioritize the safety of boxers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kenneth Egano cause of death was a brain haemorrhage, and he passed away after being in a coma for a few days. The boxing world mourns the loss of a rising star, and his death is a reminder of the dangers of boxing. We must prioritize the safety and well-being of boxers and work towards making the sport safer for future generations. Rest in peace, Kenneth Egano.

Kenneth Egano Boxer Death Filipino Boxer Kenneth Egano Cause of Death Kenneth Egano Health Issues Kenneth Egano Fainting Incident Kenneth Egano Boxing Career and Death

News Source : Open Sky News

Source Link :What is Kenneth Egano Cause Of Death? Filipino Boxer Passed Away on Wednesday After Fainting/