Dead – Death – Obituary News : Film Liaison Officer Karthik Chennai Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Karthik Chennai: A Veteran Liaison Officer in the Malayalam Film Industry

On Monday, the Malayalam film industry mourned the loss of Karthik Chennai, a veteran liaison officer who had been an active presence in Chennai-related films in Mollywood for the past two decades. He passed away at a relatively young age, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by many.

Karthik Chennai was a well-known name in the Malayalam film industry, having worked as a liaison officer for more than 20 years. He was a go-to person for filmmakers who wanted to shoot in Chennai, and he was always ready to help them out with anything they needed. Karthik was known for his friendly nature, his professionalism, and his ability to handle any situation with ease.

Karthik’s last project was Lijo Jose Pellissery’s upcoming release ‘Malaikottai Valiban,’ starring Mohanlal. He was present on the film’s sets on Sunday, just a day before his untimely demise. His sudden death has left a void in the industry, and many people have expressed their condolences over the loss.

“The most seen name in Malayalam cinema for more than 20 years, a name familiar for all those who watch movies. Liaison officer Karthik Chennai no more,” wrote producer CV Sarathi on Facebook.

Karthik was not just a liaison officer, but also a production executive member of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). He was a respected figure in the industry and was admired by many for his dedication and hard work. His contribution to the Malayalam film industry will always be remembered and cherished.

Karthik was known for his professionalism and his ability to work with people from different backgrounds. He was a bridge between the filmmakers and the people of Chennai, and he made sure that everything went smoothly during the shoots. He was always willing to go the extra mile to help people out, and his kindness and generosity will be missed by many.

Karthik’s sudden death has come as a shock to the Malayalam film industry, and many people have taken to social media to express their grief and sorrow. Actors, directors, producers, and others have shared their memories of Karthik, and have paid their respects to the veteran liaison officer.

Karthik Chennai was not just a liaison officer, but also a friend and a guide to many people in the industry. He was always willing to offer his advice and support to anyone who needed it, and he was respected by everyone who knew him. His passing has left a void in the industry, and he will be deeply missed.

In conclusion, Karthik Chennai was a veteran liaison officer who had worked in the Malayalam film industry for more than two decades. He was respected and admired by many for his professionalism, his dedication, and his kindness. His sudden demise has left a void in the industry, and he will always be remembered for his contribution to the Malayalam film industry. May his soul rest in peace.

Karthik Chennai Veteran Film Officer Film Liaison Officer Karthik Chennai Chennai Film Industry Mourns Karthik Karthik Chennai Film Industry Veteran Passes Away Tribute to Karthik Chennai Film Liaison Officer

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :Veteran film liaison officer Karthik Chennai passes away /