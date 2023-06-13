Dead – Death – Obituary News : Filming update: Death in Paradise episode complete

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ralf Little Discusses Death In Paradise in Instagram Live Q&A

Ralf Little, who plays Detective Inspector Neville Parker in the hit BBC series Death In Paradise, recently took to Instagram for a live Q&A with fans. Currently in the Caribbean filming for the upcoming series, Ralf answered fans’ burning questions about the show, from what to expect in the upcoming Christmas special to whether there are any pranks played on set.

Ralf began the Q&A by informing viewers that they were halfway through filming episode one of the new series and that the Christmas special was “done and dusted”. Although he couldn’t give any spoilers, he did reveal that he thought both episodes were going to be “pretty good”. He also praised the creative team for always pushing the boat out and making each year’s series a little bit more special than the last.

Fans of Death In Paradise will remember that the last season was not easy for Ralf’s character, Neville. He was arrested for the murder of a suspect and then discovered that his love interest, Sophie Chambers, was the real killer. This left Neville gutted and considering leaving Saint Marie for good. However, he decided to stay with the help of his colleagues and close friends’ support. So, will Neville have better luck romantically in the upcoming series?

During the Q&A, Ralf also revealed that he was a fan of Red Dwarf as a kid and that Craig Charles, who played Lister in the show, was a real hero of his. He said that Craig was always welcome on the set of Death In Paradise and that he loved him.

When asked if any pranks were played on set, Ralf immediately thought of Tahj Miles, who plays Marlon Pryce in the show. Although he didn’t go into detail about the pranks, it’s clear that the cast and crew have a good sense of humor and enjoy having fun on set.

Death In Paradise has been a hit with audiences since it first aired in 2011. Set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, the show follows a team of detectives as they solve murders in paradise. With its beautiful scenery, quirky characters, and intriguing mysteries, Death In Paradise has become a firm favorite with viewers and has even spawned a spin-off series, Death In Paradise: The Early Years.

If you’re a fan of Death In Paradise, you’ll be pleased to know that episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. And with the promise of more exciting episodes to come, it’s clear that the show isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the murder mysteries in paradise.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Death in Paradise’s Ralf Little gives filming update as episode’s ‘in the bag’/