Dead – Death – Obituary News : Filmmaker and Hollywood Babylon Author Dies at 96

Kenneth Anger Dead: A Tribute to the Trailblazing Gay Filmmaker and Hollywood Babylon Author at 96

Kenneth Anger, a pioneering gay filmmaker and author of the scandalous Hollywood Babylon, passed away on March 4, 2022, at the age of 96. Anger was widely regarded as a visionary artist who pushed the boundaries of cinema with his avant-garde experimental films, which often explored themes of sexuality, mysticism, and the occult.

A Life Dedicated to Artistic Expression

Born on February 3, 1927, in Santa Monica, California, Anger grew up in a family of artists and performers. His mother was a dancer, and his father was a musician and composer. As a child, Anger was exposed to the world of Hollywood glamour and cinema, which would later become a major influence on his work.

In his teenage years, Anger became interested in occultism and the writings of Aleister Crowley, the infamous British occultist and magician. These interests would later inspire many of his films, including Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome (1954), which depicts a surrealistic party attended by various historical and mythical figures.

Anger’s early films, such as Fireworks (1947) and Scorpio Rising (1963), were groundbreaking in their use of avant-garde techniques such as montage, superimposition, and non-linear storytelling. They also explored taboo subjects such as homoeroticism and BDSM, which were rarely depicted on screen at the time.

In Hollywood Babylon, Anger exposed the seedy underbelly of the film industry, revealing scandals and secrets that had long been kept hidden from the public. The book, first published in 1965, became a bestseller and a cultural phenomenon, cementing Anger’s reputation as a provocateur and a maverick.

A Legacy of Innovation and Influence

Throughout his long and prolific career, Anger continued to push the boundaries of cinema and art, experimenting with new techniques and styles. He was a major influence on the underground and independent film movements of the 1960s and 1970s, inspiring filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, and John Waters.

Anger’s impact on popular culture can be seen in numerous films, music videos, and other works that have borrowed from his aesthetic and thematic sensibilities. His influence can be seen in the psychedelic imagery of The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine (1968), the occult themes of Led Zeppelin’s music, and the surrealistic dreamscapes of David Bowie’s music videos.

Despite his controversial reputation, Anger was widely respected and admired by his peers in the film industry and beyond. In 2010, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor for his contributions to cinema and the arts.

A Farewell to a Visionary Artist

Kenneth Anger’s passing marks the end of an era in American cinema and art. His legacy as a trailblazing gay filmmaker and author of Hollywood Babylon will continue to inspire and challenge future generations of artists and filmmakers.

In a statement released after his death, Martin Scorsese paid tribute to Anger’s “vision, his wit, his audacity, his passion for life and his art.” Scorsese added that Anger “was a true original, with a unique voice that will always be heard.”

As we bid farewell to Kenneth Anger, we celebrate his life and his legacy, which will continue to inspire us for years to come.

News Source : Christian Holub

Source Link :Kenneth Anger dead: Filmmaker and Hollywood Babylon author was 96/