Dead – Death – Obituary News : Filmmaker Jessie Maple Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jessie Maple: The Pioneer Black Camerawoman and Filmmaker

Jessie Maple, a woman who built careers as a camerawoman and an independent filmmaker when Black women were almost nonexistent in those fields, has left a remarkable legacy of mentorship and inspiration for future generations. She passed away on May 30, 2021, at the age of 86 at her home in Atlanta, leaving behind a trove of meticulously documented instructions for those who wish to follow in her footsteps.

Maple was a polymath who held many jobs, including bacteriologist, newspaper columnist, coffee shop owner, vegan cookie baker, and theater director. Her creative journey began with writing a column called Jessie’s Grapevine for The New York Courier, a Harlem newspaper. However, she soon realized that she wanted to reach more people and transitioned to broadcast journalism from print in the early 1970s. After studying film editing in programs at WNET, New York’s public television station, and Third World Cinema, the actor Ossie Davis’s film company, she became an apprentice editor on the Gordon Parks films “Shaft’s Big Score!” (1972) and “The Super Cops” (1974). It was during this time that she discovered her passion for working behind the camera.

In 1975, Maple became the first African American woman to join New York’s cinematographers union (now called the International Cinematographers Guild), according to Indiana University’s Black Film Center and Archive, which holds a collection of her papers and films. However, the union banned her after she fought to change rules that required her to complete a lengthy apprenticeship. Maple refused to wait and took them to court, suing several New York television stations for gender and racial discrimination in the mid-1970s. She won a lawsuit against WCBS in 1977 that earned her a trial period with the station, which blossomed into a freelance career there and at the local ABC and NBC stations.

Maple faced numerous challenges as a Black woman in a predominantly White and male-dominated industry, including crew members who did not want to work with her and nasty whispers. But she persevered, even when she got assignments that felt especially difficult, like flying in a helicopter to get aerial footage on a near-daily basis, despite having motion sickness. In 1977, Maple wrote “How to Become a Union Camerawoman,” a detailed guide to succeeding in a forbidding industry.

However, as TV news moved from film to video, Maple decided that she would rather become an independent filmmaker, with complete control of her work. She made short documentaries with Leroy Patton, her husband, before turning to features. Maple wanted to shoot films about issues that were important to her community, striving to use the resources that were around her and to give voice to her people and the challenges they faced.

According to the Black Film Center and Archive, Maple was the first known African American woman to produce, write and direct an independent feature film. That film, “Will” (1981), followed a former college basketball player struggling with addiction who takes in a 12-year-old boy to prevent him from developing a habit of his own. Loretta Devine, in her first film role, played Will’s significant other. Maple’s second feature, “Twice as Nice” (1989), was the story of twin sisters, both college basketball standouts, who are preparing to take part in a professional draft. The movie starred Pamela and Paula McGee, twins who won back-to-back N.C.A.A. basketball championships at the University of Southern California but were not professional actors.

In 1982, Maple and Patton opened a theater to show “Will” and other independent films in the basement of their brownstone on 120th Street in Harlem. They called it 20 West, billed it as “the home of Black cinema” and featured movies by up-and-comers like Spike Lee. They closed it about a decade later to focus more on her own films.

Maple’s films have achieved greater recognition in recent years than they did when they were released. In 2015, the Museum of Modern Art screened “Will”; that same year, the Film Society of Lincoln Center (now Film at Lincoln Center) showed both her features as part of a series called “Tell It Like It Is: Black Independents in New York, 1968-1986.”

Jessie Maple was born on Feb. 14, 1937, in McComb, Miss., the second oldest of 12 children. Her father was a farmer, her mother a teacher and dietitian. Her father died when she was 13, and her mother sent her and many of her siblings to the Northeast, where she went to high school. After high school, she studied medical technology and then started working in bacteriology. She eventually ran a lab at the Hospital for Joint Diseases and Medical Center in Manhattan while the hospital administration searched for a permanent replacement.

Maple worked relentlessly to accomplish her dreams, supplementing her income through various ventures, including two Harlem coffee shops she ran with Mr. Patton and a line of vegan cookies she made in the 1990s, which were eventually available at retailers on the East Coast. In her memoir, she wrote, “I was too busy doing the work to slow down. I’d like to believe that my efforts have paved the way for the people behind me to work just as hard but struggle a little less.”

Jessie Maple was a true pioneer, a woman who broke barriers and carved out a path for herself and others. Her legacy as a filmmaker, mentor, and inspiration will endure for generations to come.

Jessie Maple movies African-American women filmmakers Independent cinema pioneers Black cinema history Documentary filmmaking

News Source : Daniel E. Slotnik

Source Link :Jessie Maple, Pathbreaking Filmmaker, Is Dead at 86/