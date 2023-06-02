Dead – Death – Obituary News : Filmmaker Jessie Maple dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jessie Maple Patton: Pioneering Black Filmmaker Who Broke Barriers

The world of filmmaking lost a legend this week with the passing of Jessie Maple Patton. At the age of 86, Patton died peacefully at her home in Atlanta surrounded by her loved ones. Her legacy as a director and cinematographer has significantly impacted Black women’s access to entertainment and news. She was the first Black woman to write and produce a full-length film independently in a post-civil rights America, according to the family’s statement via the Black Film Center & Archive on Twitter.

Patton’s contributions to the entertainment industry were significant. In the 1970s, she became the first Black woman to join the International Photographers of Motion Picture & Television Union. In her book “How to Become a Union Camerawoman,” Patton recounts the lengthy legal battle that preceded her admission into the New York camera operators union. She was also a member of the Film Editor’s Union and the Cinematographer’s Union, according to a 1976 Ebony profile.

Prior to becoming a journalist for the New York Courier, the Louisiana native ran a bacteriology and serology laboratory during the 1960s and 1970s, Variety reports. After attending Ossie Davis’ Third World Cinema at the National Education Television Training School, Patton turned her attention to the entertainment industry.

Patton and her husband, Leroy Patton, founded LJ Productions and operated a venue in Harlem that screened films by independent Black filmmakers, according to Variety. Her advocacy, mentorship, and care touched generations of Black filmmakers.

Patton’s films, books, and unapologetic push to highlight discrimination and injustices within the news and entertainment industries will remain with us. Her passing is a true, deep loss.

The Smith Center for the Digitization and Curation of African American History (NMAAHC/Smithsonian) is digitizing Patton’s 1981 independent feature film, “Will,” which features Loretta Devine, ABC4.com reported.

Patton’s impact on the industry can be seen in her work on projects such as “Shaft’s Big Score,” but her contributions to the industry goes beyond her work on screen. Her fight for representation and equal treatment for Black women in the industry paved the way for future generations of filmmakers.

Patton is survived by her husband and daughter, Audrey Snipes, as well as a grandson, five sisters, two adopted daughters, and several nieces and nephews, Variety reports. She leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and shape the industry for years to come.

In conclusion, Jessie Maple Patton was a pioneer in the entertainment industry and a trailblazer for Black women in film. Her work and advocacy will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will live on.

