Dead – Death – Obituary News : Firefighter Bryan C. Barfield Dies, Cause of Death Unknown

Charlotte Firefighter Bryan C. Barfield Passes Away: A Tribute to a Loyal Public Servant

On May 11, 2023, the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) announced the passing of one of their own, Firefighter Bryan Carlton Barfield. The news was met with great sadness and shock from the community, friends, and colleagues alike. Barfield was a loyal public servant and a dedicated firefighter. Let’s take a closer look at the life and career of Bryan C. Barfield and pay tribute to his legacy.

Who was Bryan C. Barfield?

Bryan Carlton Barfield was a full-time firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department. He joined the CFD on October 31, 2011, and graduated from Recruit Class 87. For most of his career, Barfield rode Engine 1 for Charlotte Fire, but in 2021, he joined Firehouse 37’s crew, his most recent assignment.

Barfield was known for his dedication, hard work, and commitment to public service. He was a beloved member of the CFD family and a respected firefighter in the community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

How Did Bryan C. Barfield Pass Away?

On May 11, 2023, the CFD announced the passing of Bryan C. Barfield on its social media page. The statement read, “With deep sadness, the officers and members of the Charlotte Fire Department announce the death of Charlotte Firefighter Bryan C. Barfield, who passed away this afternoon, May 11, 2023. Please keep the family, friends, and department members in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to reports, Barfield recently suffered a stroke, but he returned to work shortly after. Unfortunately, he suffered a medical condition at home and passed away on May 11, 2023. His family and friends have since paid their heartfelt condolences on social media. His family will later announce the funeral arrangements for Bryan.

Tributes to Bryan Carlton Barfield:

The news of Barfield’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from the community, friends, and fellow firefighters. Here are just a few of the many heartfelt messages shared on social media:

Gordon Leonard posted, “My condolences to his family, friends, and his firefighter family.”

Mooresville Fire-Rescue posted, “We are praying for Firefighter Barfield’s family, friends, and fellow firefighters.”

Antioch Volunteer Fire Department posted, “Praying for the family, friends, and fellow firefighters.”

Rock Hill Professional Firefighters Association posted, “Very sorry for your loss…Let us know if you need anything at all.”

Jon RaccoI posted, “I met Bryan while visiting station 37 last year, with family. We had some laughs. He was welcoming, friendly and a true brother of the fire service. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fellow firefighters. God bless.”

The tributes to Barfield speak volumes about the impact he had on the lives of those around him. He was a true hero, and his legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew him.

In conclusion, Bryan Carlton Barfield was a loyal public servant and a respected firefighter who dedicated his life to serving the citizens of Charlotte. His passing is a great loss to the community, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Bryan C. Barfield.

