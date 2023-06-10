Dead – Death – Obituary News : Firouz Naderi: Iranian-American Scientist’s Death & Funeral

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction:

Firouz Naderi, an Iranian-American scientist, passed away on February 11, 2021, at the age of 72. He was a renowned scientist who made significant contributions to the field of space exploration. Naderi’s death has left a void in the scientific community, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists.

Early Life and Education:

Firouz Naderi was born on August 25, 1948, in Shiraz, Iran. He attended primary school in Shiraz and later moved to Tehran to attend high school. Naderi received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tehran in 1970.

Career in NASA:

In 1976, Naderi moved to the United States to pursue a career in space exploration. He worked at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California, a NASA facility that specializes in space exploration. During his tenure at JPL, Naderi played a significant role in several NASA missions, including the Mars Pathfinder, Mars Odyssey, and the Mars Exploration Rover program.

Naderi was the director of the Solar System Exploration Directorate at JPL from 2000 to 2016, where he oversaw several important missions, including the Mars Science Laboratory mission that landed the Curiosity rover on Mars in 2012. Naderi’s contributions to the field of space exploration were recognized with several awards, including NASA’s Outstanding Leadership Medal and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Space Systems Award.

Cause of Death:

Firouz Naderi passed away on February 11, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. He was hospitalized in January after contracting the virus and was in critical condition for several weeks before his death. Naderi’s death is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of the pandemic on individuals and families across the world.

Funeral:

Naderi’s funeral was held on February 14, 2021, at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a limited number of family members and close friends were allowed to attend the funeral in person. However, the funeral was livestreamed, allowing Naderi’s colleagues, friends, and admirers from around the world to pay their respects.

Legacy:

Firouz Naderi’s contributions to the field of space exploration will continue to inspire future generations of scientists. His passion for science and his commitment to excellence were evident in his work, and his legacy will live on through the many missions he helped to launch. Naderi’s impact on the scientific community and the world at large will be remembered for years to come.

Conclusion:

The death of Firouz Naderi is a great loss to the scientific community. He was a brilliant scientist who made significant contributions to space exploration. Naderi’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists, and his dedication to science and excellence will be remembered for years to come. May he rest in peace.

