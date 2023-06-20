Dead – Death – Obituary News : First female deputy in Orange County passes away at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Alice Chandler, Orange County’s First Female Sheriff’s Deputy

Alice Chandler, the first woman to serve as an Orange County sheriff’s deputy, passed away on June 10 at the age of 94. Although her career in law enforcement was brief, Chandler made history by earning her badge in 1949 and serving as a special deputy until 1951. Her passing is a loss not only for her friends and loved ones, but also for the law enforcement community in Orange County.

Chandler’s life was marked by adventure and resilience. Born Dorothy Alice Chandler in Memphis, Tennessee in 1928, she moved out west with her family during the Great Depression and eventually became a caretaker on the 93,000-acre Irvine Ranch. Surrounded by cowboys and cattle, Chandler learned how to ride a horse at the age of 16 and eventually became a skilled cowgirl. It was this experience that caught the attention of then-Orange County Sheriff James Musick, who asked Chandler to patrol the land around her home to scare away poachers and trespassers.

Chandler was given a badge and signed identification card that granted her police authority, but the job did not pay and she had to use her own gun and horse. Despite these challenges, Chandler embraced the opportunity to serve in law enforcement and quickly earned the respect of her colleagues and the community. She never had to make an arrest or use her gun while on patrol, as people respected the badge and authority it represented.

Chandler’s career in law enforcement was short-lived, as her family eventually relocated from Irvine Ranch and bought their own plot of land. However, Chandler continued to live a life full of adventure and service. She became a dog breeder, cattle herder, Christian missionary, and caregiver, traveling to Africa and back to California.

In 2008, Chandler rediscovered her badge, pistol, and sheriff-signed identification card in a toy chest. She wrote to then-County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens to say she wanted to return the items because she did not have any children to inherit them. Her desire to return the badge and card after almost 60 years is a testament to her integrity and commitment to law enforcement.

Chandler did not have any immediate family she was close to and relocated to Leisure World in Laguna Woods later in life. However, she built special bonds with many women in law enforcement in Orange County and served as an inspiration for women who aspired to serve in law enforcement. Current Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes praised Chandler as “a ray of light to all who knew her” and said she “will always be remembered for her spirited personality and warm heart.”

Chandler’s legacy as Orange County’s first female sheriff’s deputy will live on, inspiring future generations of women who aspire to serve in law enforcement. Her courage, tenacity, and commitment to service are a testament to the best of the law enforcement profession. Rest in peace, Alice Chandler.

Alice Chandler Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Women in Law Enforcement Alice Chandler Obituary Pioneering Female Law Enforcement Officer Alice Chandler Legacy

News Source : Nathan Solis

Source Link :Alice Chandler, first female Orange County sheriff’s deputy, dies at 94/