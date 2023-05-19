Dead – Death – Obituary News : First Melbourne female TV pioneer dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The First Woman to Appear on Television in Melbourne Dies at Age 92

Mary Parker, a pioneer of Australian television, has died at the age of 92. Parker was the first woman to appear on TV in Melbourne in 1956 when she started her ground-breaking role as an anchor for Channel HSV-7, Melbourne’s first TV station.

A Trailblazer for Women in Television

Mary Parker’s career in television started at a time when women were not considered capable enough to be newsreaders. Her high-profile role as an anchor for Channel HSV-7 put Australia at the forefront of TV news presentation. The UK’s BBC did not introduce a national news reader until 1960.

Parker went on to present the station’s bulletins with co-hosts Eric Pearce and Danny Webb and helm Seven’s TV coverage of the Melbourne Olympic Games. Parker’s pioneering work paved the way for other women in television and inspired many to pursue careers in journalism and broadcasting.

A Life Devoted to Television and Acting

Born in the UK in 1930, Parker started acting at age 21. She worked in British TV and feature films, starring alongside Hollywood legends Boris Karloff, Douglas Fairbanks, Jr, and the Lloyd Bridges. Parker came to Australia as a child and returned once her career in England was established.

She hosted popular TV shows including Beauty is My Business, Eric and Mary, and Guest of the Week. Parker, who was known as the ‘British Debbie Reynolds’, also appeared in the Aussie soap Blue Heelers when she was in her 70s.

In 1957, Parker married Paul Fitzgerald, an artist known for his portraits of Queen Elizabeth II, Pope John XXIII and Gone With the Wind star, Vivien Leigh. The couple shared seven children and Paul died in 2017, aged 94.

A Beloved TV Legend

In a statement to TV Tonight, Parker’s family announced her death in hospital last weekend after a short illness. Parker’s contribution to Australian television has been widely recognized and celebrated. Her passing is a loss for the industry and for those who knew and loved her.

As we mourn the passing of Mary Parker, we remember her as a trailblazer for women in television and an inspiration to many. Her legacy lives on through the countless journalists and broadcasters who have followed in her footsteps and continue to break down barriers in the industry.

