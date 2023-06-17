Dead – Death – Obituary News : First person diagnosed with autism dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Donald G. Triplett: The First Person Diagnosed with Autism

Donald G. Triplett, also known as “Case 1,” made history as the first person to be diagnosed with autism. His legacy has been the subject of books, documentaries, and countless medical journal articles. But to the employees at the Bank of Forest, where he worked for 65 years, he was simply “Don.” Triplett passed away on Thursday at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy of hope and acceptance for families affected by autism.

Triplett’s autism diagnosis arose from a detailed 22-page letter sent to a Johns Hopkins researcher in Baltimore containing telling observations by his parents about his aptitudes and behavior. The letter remains a primary reference document for those who study the disorder. Despite the lack of understanding at the time, Triplett’s parents were able to provide a detailed account of their son’s behavior that would help pave the way for future research and understanding of autism.

Triplett’s story offers hope to parents of children who are different. “They can see Don and a community who embraced him,” said his nephew, Oliver Triplett. “As a whole, Forest encouraged him and accepted him. It gives people who have children on different levels of the spectrum hope that their children can live happy and full lives.”

Throughout his life, Triplett was known as a fiercely independent savant. He enjoyed golf and travel and was frequently flying to exotic locales. “He was in his own world, but if you gave him two, three-digit numbers, he could multiply them faster than you could get the answer on a calculator,” said Allen Breland, CEO of the Bank of Forest, where Triplett worked for over six decades.

Triplett’s work at the bank was a source of pride for him and his family. His father, Beamon Triplett, was a primary shareholder in the bank. Donald Triplett’s dedication to his job and his community was truly remarkable. He was a beloved member of the Forest community, and his passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

His legacy, however, will continue to inspire others for generations to come. His story is a reminder that autism is not a barrier to living a full and happy life. With the right support and understanding, individuals with autism can achieve great things. Donald G. Triplett was proof of that.

Funeral services for Triplett will be held on Monday at the Forest Presbyterian Church. His passing is a loss for his family, friends, and community, but his legacy will continue to inspire and give hope to families affected by autism. Donald G. Triplett will always be remembered as a pioneer in the autism community, and a testament to the power of acceptance and understanding.

News Source : AP NEWS

Source Link :Donald Triplett, the 1st person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89/