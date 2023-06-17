Dead – Death – Obituary News : First person diagnosed with autism dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Donald Gray Triplett, first person diagnosed with autism symptoms, dies at 89

Donald Gray Triplett, who was the first person to be diagnosed with autism symptoms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 89, according to his longtime employer, Bank of Forest. Triplett had been working at the bank since 1958 and was known as a “fixture” in the small Mississippi city where the bank is located, about 40 miles east of Jackson.

A Fondly Remembered Employee

Employees at Bank of Forest remember Triplett fondly, and have many memories of him that they will treasure. These include looking at his travel photos, having their picture taken by him as a new employee, being given trinkets and postcards through the years, being given a nickname or number when he met them, or even being shot by a rubber band. Triplett was a fixture at the bank for almost 65 years, and he will be remembered in their hearts for years to come.

Diagnosis and Legacy

Triplett was identified as “Donald T.” in the 1943 paper “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact” by Leo Kanner of Johns Hopkins Hospital, which elaborated on the idea that autism is related to a lack of parental warmth, later dubbed the “refrigerator mother” theory. Triplett was examined by Kanner, a child psychiatrist, in 1938 and later became the first person diagnosed with autism symptoms. His story has been the subject of a PBS documentary film and the book “In a Different Key: The Story of Autism” by John Donvan and Caren Zucker, which was a New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2017.

About Autism

Autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that causes impaired communication skills and social skills. It generally starts before three years of age and lasts a lifetime, but early intervention plays a role in treatment and progress. There is no definitive medical test to diagnose autism, but the disorder is diagnosed by observing a child’s development.

Farewell to a Legend

The Mississippi bank where Triplett worked for almost 65 years paid tribute to him in a statement, saying that they were truly blessed to be a small part of his story as autism’s first child. Funeral services for Triplett will be held on Monday in Forest, according to his obituary. He will be remembered as a legend in the autism community, and his legacy will continue to inspire research and progress in the field.

News Source : Keith Allen,Alaa Elassar

Source Link :Donald Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89/