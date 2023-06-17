Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Donald Gray Triplett, The First Person Diagnosed with Autism Symptoms, Passes Away at 89

Donald Gray Triplett, the first person to be diagnosed with autism symptoms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 89. His longtime employer, the Bank of Forest, where he worked since 1958, paid tribute to him, describing him as a “fixture” at the small Mississippi city bank.

A Life of Fond Memories and Contributions

The Bank of Forest reminisced of Triplett’s fond memories, including his travel photos, taking pictures of new employees, giving out postcards and trinkets, and even playfully shooting rubber bands at colleagues. His personality and presence were an integral part of the bank for almost 65 years, and his contributions will be cherished in the years to come.

A Man of Historical Significance

Triplett’s historical significance stems from his diagnosis by Leo Kanner of Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1943. Kanner identified Triplett as “Donald T.” in his paper “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact.” He was also the subject of a PBS documentary and a bestselling book titled “In a Different Key: The Story of Autism,” written by John Donvan and Caren Zucker, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2017.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects communication and social skills. Symptoms typically begin before three years of age and continue throughout a person’s life. However, early intervention can help individuals make progress in their development. There is no definitive medical test to diagnose autism; instead, it is diagnosed through observation and evaluation of developmental milestones.

The Refrigerator Mother Theory

Kanner’s paper that identified Triplett as the first person with autism symptoms elaborated on the idea that autism is related to a lack of parental warmth, a theory later dubbed the “refrigerator mother” theory. This theory has since been discredited and replaced with a more comprehensive understanding of the disorder.

A Life of Honor and Blessing

The Bank of Forest expressed honor in witnessing Triplett’s story unfold over the years and being a small part of Autism’s first child. They extended their thoughts and prayers to Triplett’s family and friends and asked for the bank family to be kept in prayers as well. Funeral services were held on Monday in Forest.

Donald Gray Triplett’s contribution to the understanding of autism cannot be overstated. His life and legacy will continue to inspire and influence the autism community and researchers worldwide.

