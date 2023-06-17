Dead – Death – Obituary News : First person diagnosed with autism dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Legacy of Donald G. Triplett, Mississippi’s “Case 1” of Autism

The First Person to be Diagnosed with Autism

Donald G. Triplett, also known as “Case 1,” was the first person to be diagnosed with autism. He passed away on Thursday at the age of 89. Triplett’s autism diagnosis arose from a detailed 22-page letter sent to a Johns Hopkins researcher in Baltimore containing telling observations by his parents about his aptitudes and behavior. The letter remains a primary reference document for those who study the disorder.

A Remarkable Individual

Triplett worked for 65 years at the Bank of Forest, where his father Beamon Triplett was a primary shareholder. To employees at the bank, he was simply known as “Don.” Despite his diagnosis, Triplett was a fiercely independent savant who enjoyed golf and travel and was frequently flying to exotic locales. He was in his own world, but if you gave him two, three-digit numbers, he could multiply them faster than you could get the answer on a calculator.

A Story of Hope

Triplett’s story offers hope to parents of children who are different. “They can see Don and a community who embraced him,” said his nephew Oliver Triplett. “As a whole, Forest encouraged him and accepted him. It gives people who have children on different levels of the spectrum hope that their children can live happy and full lives.”

A Legacy of Awareness

Triplett’s life and legacy have been the subject of a book titled “In a Different Key,” a PBS documentary film, BBC news magazine installment, and countless medical journal articles. His story has helped raise awareness about autism and has provided insight into the disorder that has helped countless individuals and families.

A Final Farewell

Funeral services for Triplett will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Forest Presbyterian Church. The community will come together to honor the life of a man who lived a remarkable life and left an indelible mark on the world. Donald G. Triplett’s legacy will continue to inspire and provide hope to future generations.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Donald Triplett, the 1st person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89/