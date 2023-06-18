Dead – Death – Obituary News : First person diagnosed with autism dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Donald G. Triplett, First Person Diagnosed with Autism, Dies at 89

Donald G. Triplett, famously known as “Case 1,” has passed away at the age of 89 in Forest, Mississippi. He was the first person to be diagnosed with autism and was the subject of numerous publications and medical journal articles, including a book titled “In a Different Key” and a PBS documentary film.

A Remarkable Individual

Donald G. Triplett was a fiercely independent savant who lived a full life. He graduated from Millsaps College in 1958 and worked for 65 years at the Bank of Forest, where his father was a primary shareholder. According to the CEO of the bank, Allen Breland, Triplett was a remarkable individual who kept things interesting.

Despite being in his own world, Triplett enjoyed golf and travel and frequently flew to exotic locales. Breland remarked that if you gave him two, three-digit numbers, he could multiply them faster than you could get the answer on a calculator.

The Significance of Triplett’s Autism Diagnosis

Donald G. Triplett’s autism diagnosis arose from a detailed 22-page letter sent to a Johns Hopkins researcher in Baltimore. The letter contained telling observations by his parents about his aptitudes and behavior, and it remains a primary reference document for those who study the disorder.

A Story of Hope

Oliver Triplett, Triplett’s nephew, believes that his uncle’s story offers hope to parents of children who are different. He stated that they could see Don and a community who embraced him, and that as a whole, Forest encouraged him and accepted him. He hopes that it gives people who have children on different levels of the spectrum hope that their children can live happy and full lives.

Farewell to a Legend

Donald G. Triplett’s funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Forest Presbyterian Church. He will be remembered as a legend in the autism community, and his life will continue to inspire hope and understanding for generations to come.

