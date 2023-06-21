Dead – Death – Obituary News : First Person Diagnosed with Autism Dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Donald Triplett: The First Person Diagnosed with Autism

Donald Triplett, also known as D.T., was the first person formally diagnosed with autism, a developmental disability that affects communication, behavior, and social interaction. He was born in 1933 in Forest, Mississippi, and was notably distant as a young boy, with no apparent interest in his parents or anyone else who tried to make conversation. He had an unusual way of speaking, substituting “you” for “I” and repeating words like “business” and “chrysanthemum.” Despite these challenges, Mr. Triplett showed a savant-like brilliance, naming notes as they were played on the piano and performing mental calculations with ease.

In 1943, Austrian American psychiatrist Leo Kanner published a scientific article titled “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact,” which outlined the developmental disability now known as autism spectrum disorder, or ASD. Mr. Triplett’s upbringing and behavior were described at length in the article, along with 10 other autistic children, most of whom were locked away in state schools and hospitals while experiencing communication and behavior challenges. Checking in with his former subjects almost 30 years later, Kanner would write that institutionalization was “tantamount to a life sentence … a total retreat to near-nothingness.”

However, Mr. Triplett gained acceptance and admiration while remaining a part of his community. With support from his family, he graduated from college, got a job as a bank teller, and found companionship in a morning coffee club at City Hall. He played golf, sang in a choir, and traveled the world, visiting at least three-dozen countries and making it to Hawaii 17 times.

Mr. Triplett’s place in history was largely forgotten until journalists John Donvan and Caren Zucker tracked him down while researching the history of autism. They interviewed Mr. Triplett for an article that ran in the Atlantic in 2010 and later expanded their reporting into a 2016 book, “In a Different Key,” which became a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and was adapted into a documentary that aired last year on PBS.

By the time Donvan and Zucker met Donald, his generational peers and those who followed had all experienced a lifetime of knowing that Donald was different without thinking that it was a big deal. He was blessed with friends whose explanation for their fondness or love for Donald was always, simply, that he was a great guy. The entire town, in fact, was unaware that he had an autism diagnosis until Donvan and Zucker first brought that news in 2007. After that, the community became extra proud of the minor celebrity in its midst.

When Mr. Triplett was diagnosed with autism as a child, the condition was considered extremely rare. Since then, researchers have found that about 1 in 36 children are autistic, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No medical test exists to identify the wide-ranging disability, which can vary in form and severity and is diagnosed by monitoring a child’s development and behavior.

Researchers are still debating autism’s cause. But “to a remarkable degree,” Donvan and Zucker wrote in their original article, the broad outlines of autism remain largely the same as what Kanner traced in his study of Mr. Triplett, who was 5 when he accompanied his parents on a train ride north to Baltimore to meet the child psychiatrist who later referred to him anonymously as “Donald T.”

Mr. Triplett went on to graduate from high school and study French at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., where he received a bachelor’s degree in 1958. He joined the Bank of Forest later that year and continued working there off and on for nearly 65 years, living with his parents and remaining in their home after they died in the 1980s. His brother, Oliver, helped look after Mr. Triplett until his death in 2020.

Mr. Triplett has no immediate survivors but leaves a large community of friends. He had assigned nicknames and even numbers to many of them, in a kind of personal inventory system that led him to refer to one fraternity brother as 569 and another acquaintance as 333.

When outsiders came calling, his friends and neighbors turned protective, as Donvan and Zucker discovered when they first arrived in Forest. “On three occasions,” they wrote, “while talking with townspeople who know Donald, we were advised, in strikingly similar language each time: ‘If what you’re doing hurts Don, I know where to find you.’ We took the point: in Forest, Donald is ‘one of us.’”

Donald Triplett’s life shows the importance of building an inclusive society where individuals with autism can pursue their passions and interests and build happy lives on their own terms. He was known in his community, accepted, and celebrated, demonstrating that individuals with autism can lead fulfilling lives with proper support and acceptance.

Autism diagnosis Donald Triplett’s life Autism awareness Autism research Autism treatment

News Source : Harrison Smith

Source Link :Donald Triplett, first person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89/